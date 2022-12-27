Cooper’s 13-1 Class 2A-I quarterfinalists claimed most of the top honors on the All-District 9-2A football team.
Cooper running back Markell Smith claimed the most valuable player award.
Cooper’s Canon Ingram and Colin Ingram earned shares of the offensive and defensive players of the year award.
Cooper junior Alfred Wilkerson was the defensive lineman of the year.
Cooper also claimed the coaching staff of the year award.
Wolfe City, which finished third in the 9-2A standings to make the playoffs for the 11th straight season, earned five first-team selections. Quarterback Adin McDonald and tackle Devontae McGarity represented Wolfe City on the first offense. McDonald made the first defense at safety. Linebackers Cayden Herron and H.D. Davis of Wolfe City also made the first defense.
Wyatt Staggs of Boles was a first-team selection on offense at wide receiver and defense at cornerback.
All-District 9-2A
Football Team
Most valuable player — Markell Smith, Cooper, Jr.
Offensive players of the year — Canon Ingram, Cooper, Jr.; Rylan Morris, Honey Grove, Fr.
Defensive players of the year — Colin Ingram, Cooper, Sr.; Levi Beavers, Honey Grove, So.
Offensive newcomer of the year — Jarmez Daniels, Honey Grove, Fr.
Defensive newcomer of the year — Asher Price, Honey Grove, So.
Offensive lineman of the year — Cortney Cooper, Honey Grove, Jr.
Defensive lineman of the year — Alfred Wilkerson, Cooper, Jr.
Utility player of the year — Zane Dees, Rivercrest, Sr.
Coaching staff of the year — Cooper.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Easton Campbell Alba-Golden Jr.
QB Adin McDonald Wolfe City Sr.
RB Adryean Mapps Cooper So.
RB Deon Morris Honey Grove Jr.
WR Dre Patt Honey Grove So.
WR Mark Grider Rivercrest So.
WR Conner Young Rivercrest Jr.
WR Jerry Skinner Alba-Golden Sr.
WR Wyatt Staggs Boles Sr.
WR Sean Patel Cooper Sr.
TE Aaron Moody Cooper Sr.
C Tate Banker Honey Grove So.
G Tristan Wicks Cooper Jr.
G Mayson Woodard Honey Grov Sr.
T Devontae McGarity Wolfe City Sr.
T Jaxon Speulda Cooper Sr.
PK Conner Young Rivercrest Jr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DT Zach Helms Cooper Sr.
DT Brody Mahan Honey Grove So.
DE Hayden Potts Como-Pickton Sr.
DE Aaron Moody Cooper Sr.
ILB Cayden Herron Wolfe City Jr.
ILB Antonio Vega Honey Grove Sr.
ILB Denver Wood Cooper Sr.
OLB H.D. Davis Wolfe City Fr.
OLB Keywine Denson Cooper Jr.
OLB Pedroa Krahn Honey Grove Sr.
CB Wyatt Staggs Boles Sr.
CB Dre Patt Honey Grove So.
S Lucas Morrison Honey Grove Jr.
S Adin McDonald Wolfe City Sr.
P Alex Perez Como-Pickton Sr.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Chase Duffer Rivercrest Sr.
RB Anthanie Whitman Honey Grove Sr.
RB Josh Colvert Wolfe City Sr.
WR Conner Herring Rivercrest So.
WR Shane White Wolfe City Sr.
WR Luke Sutton Alba-Golden Jr.
WR John Cruthird Boles Jr.
TE Brody Mahan Honey Grove So.
C Tyler Rutledge Cooper Jr.
G Tyler Perez Alba-Golden Sr.
G Luis Mendez Honey Grove Jr.
G Zane Thompson Cooper Sr.
T Conner Gibson Alba-Golden Sr.
T Ross Moody Cooper Sr.
PK Carlos Perez Como-Pickton Sr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DT Josh Hearn Boles Sr.
DT Joshua Bridges Cooper Sr.
DT Alex Fuentes Wolfe City Jr.
DE Kendal Wolfe Honey Grove Sr.
DE Tristan Wicks Cooper Jr.
DE Dalton Lovett Rivercrest Sr.
DE Warren Richardson Wolfe City Jr.
ILB Ethan Taylor Rivercrest Sr.
ILB Gavin Terry Alba-Golden Sr.
ILB Cash Wilton Como-Pickton Sr.
ILB Zach Harper Cooper So.
OLB Wyatt Sutton Alba-Golden So.
OLB Caleb Miller Boles Sr.
OLB Jackson Fogelberg Cooper So.
CB Sean Patel Cooper Sr.
CB Anthanie Whitman Honey Grove Sr.
S Cameron Lennon Alba-Golden So.
S Deon Morris Honey Grove Jr.
S Seth Goodson Cooper Sr.
P Jarrett Tisdale Wolfe City Jr.
