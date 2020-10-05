A big advantage in conversion kicks helped Lucas Christian beat Greenville Christian 64-60 in a six-man football game on Saturday at Eagle Field.
Greenville Christian outscored the Warriors 9-8 in touchdowns and held a 445-363 advantage in total yards.
But Gabriel Parker of Lucas Christian made all eight of his conversion kicks.
The Eagles converted only 1-of-5 conversion kicks though they passed for four conversions. In six-man the kick conversions count for two points and running or passing for a conversion counts for one point. Thus the Warriors outscored the Eagles 16-6 in conversion points.
The Warriors, who lost 48-0 to Greenville Christian last year, squared their season record at 1-1.
Greenville Christian, which was celebrating homecoming, dropped to 1-1.
“The kids played their tails off,” said Eagle coach Randy Jones. “We have a few things to work on.”
One of those things to work on is kick conversions.
“What gets me is we make them all the time in practice,” Jones said.
Lucas Christian quarterback Coby Martin ran for touchdowns of 6 and 11 yards and threw for touchdowns of 23, 5, 13, 4 and 11 yards as he went 17-of-24 passing for 160 yards. Martin ran for 142 yards on 13 carries.
Greenville Christian rushed for 251 yards as Nick Jackson led with 123 yards on just six carries. Jackson ran for touchdowns of 41, 62 and 11 yards and also caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Wilson Feezel, who was 11-of-25 passing for 194 yards.
Feezel also threw for touchdowns of 13 yards to Tommy Witt and 15 yards to Charlie Ott. Ott, appearing in his first football game for the Eagles caught a team-high five passes for 92 yards and also returned a kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown.
“We got some new players that just joined us,” said Jones.
Eli Wimberley ran for 70 yards on 12 carries, including touchdown runs of 6 and 1 yard for the Eagles.
Feezel also rushed for 58 yards on eight carries.
Matthew Vorderbruggen led the Warrior receivers with seven catches for 77 yards and Tommy Harper caught six for 40 yards.
“We’re going to be okay,” said Jones, whose Eagles are scheduled to play next at Fannindel at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
As part of homecoming festivities, Greenville Christian recognized its 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009 Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state champion teams. The Lil' Eagles cheer squad, coached by the varsity cheerleaders, performed at halftime. Greenville Christian student Elijah Smith also performed the National Anthem before the game on the electric guitar, drawing comparisons to Jimi Hendrix from announcer Lewis Smith.
