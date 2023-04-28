Bland’s Connie Hughes and Brett Nix of Wolfe City have earned all-state and all-region basketball honors.
Hughes, who led the 31-5 Lady Tigers to district, bi-district and area titles, was named to the Class 2A all-state basketball team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Hughes, who averaged more than 20 points per game, also earned all-region honors by the TABC.
She led the Lady Tigers to the region quarterfinals where they lost 57-34 to No. 11 state-ranked Muenster.
Nix made the TABC’s Class 2A all-state boys and all-region teams after leading the 19-15 Wolves to bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal titles. He averaged more than 20 points, including 39 in the Wolves’ 61-54 overtime victory over Lindsay in the regional quarterfinals. Nix sent the game into overtime with a dramatic 3-pointer at the end of regulation.
Nix scored 23 points in the Wolves’ 69-51 loss to No. 1 Lipan in the region finals. Lipan went on to win the state title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.