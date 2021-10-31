Commerce junior Da’Shawn Jackson was named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 3A after leading the Tigers to a 55-20 football win last week over Emory.
Jackson, who plays a variety of positions for the Tigers, ran for 255 yards and four touchdowns, threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Dre Gadlin and also caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Darren Beal. Jackson also recorded 15 tackles and broke up five passes on defense.
“Da’Shawn is a dynamic player and we put a lot on him,” said Commerce coach John McSheffery. “The thing is no one can question him. At summer workouts, he was 100 percent. He’s a leader for us. Friday he was just flying around making plays. One of his 15 tackles came when he sprinted down on a kickoff and got a guy inside the 20. He plays with a lot of energy and it does wonders for our team.”
Other winners around the state included Franklin quarterback Cameron Byrd in 6A, San Antonio Veterans Memorial quarterback Alex Alva in 5A, Canyon senior running back Dario Bressler in 4A, junior quarterback-defensive back Kanon Gibson of Wink in 2A and Austin Regents quarterback Drew Dickey of the private schools.
