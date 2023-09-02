LEONARD — The Commerce Tigers built up a 21-point lead in the first half on Friday and never looked back, taking a 63-35 win to start off their football season 2-0.
Leonard struck first, with Ethan McCarthy going 75 yards on a slant pass delivered from sophomore Jacoby Lacook late in the first quarter.
Commerce’s ensuing drive was cut short on a fumble, but the Commerce Tiger defense held and a bad snap over the head of Leonard’s punter gave Commerce a short field and the visiting Tigers tied it up with a 20-yard run by sophomore Treyvion Carter.
The rest of the first half saw Leonard fumble twice more and throw an interception in the waning seconds, while Commerce’s junior quarterback K.D. Ford scored twice from 3 yards out (with one score set up on a 47-yard burst by junior Jordan McMurray) and Carter added a 26 yard touchdown to bring it to 28-7 Commerce at the half.
In the second half, Carter and Ford both scored again, with Carter also adding a 48-yard run to set up McMurray for a 15-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter after he also had a 6-yard plunge for points in the third quarter. Michael Orso added a 20-yard pass to Ethan Pullen late in the fourth to finish the scoring for Commerce.
Leonard’s Lacook was a bright spot on the evening, showing great poise and elusiveness in the pocket and accounting for all of Leonard’s touchdowns. He scored on runs of 11 and 2 yards, and passes of 60 yards to Luke Wymer and 19 yards to Ethan Richardson in the second half. He finished 14-of-24 passing for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 52 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns.
Ford was 5-of-11 passing for 50 yards ran for 90 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Carter rushed for 91 yards on nine carries for three scores and McMurray ran 14 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Commerce begins a three game home stand against the Howe Bulldogs next week. Leonard, now 0-2, will be at home again facing Hughes Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.