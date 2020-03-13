Commerce’s 23-9 Tigers earned most of the top honors on the All-District 13-3A basketball team.
Sammy Brown, who helped the Tigers to district and bi-district titles, was named the district’s most valuable player. Brown averaged 13 points, three assists and three steals per game. He also scored more than 1,000 points in his career and hit 228 3-pointers.
Commerce senior Brad Caldwell shared the offensive player of the year award with Winnsboro senior Jason DeJong. Caldwell averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game.
Myles Boyd of Commerce was named the newcomer of the year after averaging a team-high 10 rebounds and Jacorey Foster was selected as the sixth man of the year.
Commerce’s Roger Brown was named 13-3A’s coach of the year. He’s coached the Tigers to a 47-1 district record over the past four years, including three straight undefeated seasons in district play.
All-District 13-3A
Boys Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Sammy Brown, Commerce, Sr.
Offensive players of the year — Jason DeJon, Winnsboro, Sr.; Brad Caldwell, Commerce, Sr.
Defensive player of the year — Jack Floyd, Mount Vernon, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — Myles Boyd, Commerce, So.
Sixth man of the year — Jacorey Foster, Commerce, Jr.
Coach of the year — Roger Brown, Commerce.
FIRST TEAM
*Dominique Allen Winnsboro Jr.
*John French Chapel Hill Sr.
*Keaston Lawrence Paris Chisum So.
*J’Den Wilson Commerce Jr.
*Cody Wagner Mount Vernon Jr.
Morgan Lowery Mount Vernon Jr.
Evan Wood Paris Chisum So.
Kendal Carter Commerce Sr.
Connor Sessums Prairiland Sr.
*Unanimous selections
SECOND TEAM
Landry Deaton Winnsboro Sr.
Charlie Walker Commerce Sr.
Vincent Rodriguez Chapel Hill So.
Hunter Carter Paris Chisum Sr.
Jayden Limbaugh Cooper Jr.
Nick Lacy Mount Vernon So.
Ryan Butler Prairiland Jr.
Trey Washington Chapel Hill Jr.
Austin Reed Mount Vernon So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Chapel Hill: Russel Hedges, Carter Nicholson.
Paris Chisum: Trenton Tyler.
Commerce: Jamar Guster, Evan Humphries.
Cooper: Tristin Weather, Jr.; Chase Morales, Jr.
Prairland: Brylee Galloway, Brooks Morrison, Blake Bullard.
