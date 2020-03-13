Commerce Tigers

  Commerce’s 23-9 Tigers earned most of the top honors on the All-District 13-3A basketball team.

  Sammy Brown, who helped the Tigers to district and bi-district titles, was named the district’s most valuable player. Brown averaged 13 points, three assists and three steals per game. He also scored more than 1,000 points in his career and hit 228 3-pointers.

  Commerce senior Brad Caldwell shared the offensive player of the year award with Winnsboro senior Jason DeJong. Caldwell averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game.

  Myles Boyd of Commerce was named the newcomer of the year after averaging a team-high 10 rebounds and Jacorey Foster was selected as the sixth man of the year.

  Commerce’s Roger Brown was named 13-3A’s coach of the year. He’s coached the Tigers to a 47-1 district record over the past four years, including three straight undefeated seasons in district play.

                All-District 13-3A

          Boys Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Sammy Brown, Commerce, Sr.

  Offensive players of the year — Jason DeJon, Winnsboro, Sr.; Brad Caldwell, Commerce, Sr.

  Defensive player of the year — Jack Floyd, Mount Vernon, Sr.

  Newcomer of the year — Myles Boyd, Commerce, So.

  Sixth man of the year — Jacorey Foster, Commerce, Jr.

  Coach of the year — Roger Brown, Commerce.

                FIRST TEAM

*Dominique Allen               Winnsboro           Jr.

*John French                     Chapel Hill           Sr.

*Keaston Lawrence            Paris Chisum        So.

*J’Den Wilson                    Commerce            Jr.

*Cody Wagner                   Mount Vernon       Jr.

Morgan Lowery                  Mount Vernon       Jr.

Evan Wood                        Paris Chisum        So.

Kendal Carter                    Commerce            Sr.

Connor Sessums                Prairiland              Sr.

*Unanimous selections

               SECOND TEAM

Landry Deaton                   Winnsboro             Sr.

Charlie Walker                   Commerce             Sr.

Vincent Rodriguez              Chapel Hill             So.

Hunter Carter                    Paris Chisum          Sr.

Jayden Limbaugh               Cooper                   Jr.

Nick Lacy                          Mount Vernon        So.

Ryan Butler                       Prairiland               Jr.

Trey Washington                Chapel Hill             Jr.

Austin Reed                       Mount Vernon        So.

          HONORABLE MENTION

  Chapel Hill: Russel Hedges, Carter Nicholson.

  Paris Chisum: Trenton Tyler.

  Commerce: Jamar Guster, Evan Humphries.

  Cooper: Tristin Weather, Jr.; Chase Morales, Jr.

  Prairland: Brylee Galloway, Brooks Morrison, Blake Bullard.

