Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.