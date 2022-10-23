COMMERCE — While Commerce’s homecoming crowd was treated to an exciting football game, it ended with the 3-4 Tigers falling 44-24 to 8-1 Mount Vernon.
The first play from scrimmage went 70 yards for a touchdown as Commerce’s Da’Shawn Jackson put the Orange & Black Tigers up with a 7-0 lead.
It took just two plays for the Purple Tigers to answer as Mount Vernon’s Mackenzie McGill caught a 47-yard scoring pass from Jaden Horton to tie it up at 7 less than a minute into the game.
Commerce answered with a 33-yard field goal by Emanuel Castillo, and Mount Vernon marched 75 yards on 14 plays to take a 14-10 lead on a 1-yard plunge by McGill to finish the scoring of the first quarter.
McGill added a 37-yard catch-and-run and a 2-yard plunge, finishing the half with four total touchdowns and a 28-10 Mount Vernon lead.
Emulating the first half, Mount Vernon received to start the second and McGill raced 66 yards on the first play to extend Mount Vernon’s lead to 35-10.
Not to be denied, Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a score, to make it 35-17.
The teams traded possessions until Brylon Bolin returned a Commerce interception 47 yards to set up another 1-yard McGill plunge, putting Mount Vernon up 42-17 with 3:59 left in the third quarter.
Commerce missed a field goal on its next possession, but stopped Mount Vernon at the Commerce 12 with a Kendrick Greer interception. The celebration was short-lived as the Tigers were flagged with an intentional-grounding penalty in the end zone while trying to avoid the blitz, giving Mount Vernon the safety and a 44-17 lead.
Commerce then forced a punt and notched the final points of the evening with a 79-yard reception by Jackson.
McGill entered the game with the third-most rushing yards of any back in Texas at 1,665 yards, and he did not disappoint. The unofficial tally was 26 carries for 281 yards and four touchdowns, while adding two catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns, for six total scores on the night.
Commerce’s Da’Shawn Jackson also lit up the stat sheet with 21 carries for 160 yards and a score and five catches for 142 yards and another touchdown.
Commerce, now 2-2 in District 5-3A-I, travels next week to play the Pottsboro Cardinals. Mount Vernon, which is 4-1 in district play, is off next week.
