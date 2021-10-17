HOWE — The Commerce Tigers picked up their second win of the football season, and first district victory, 31-21 over the winless Howe Bulldogs on Friday night.
While both teams have managed some impressive offensive outputs throughout the season, the halftime score was 7-3 Howe. Commerce’s Edgar Castillo kicked a 27-yard field goal and Howe’s Junior quarterback Austin Haley scored on a 16-yard run.
Haley became Howe’s all-time leading passer during the game, needing 171 passing yards to take the record entering the game and finishing with 251 yards and a touchdown.
Commerce took the lead early in the third quarter with an Izayah Simon 1-yard plunge and later extended the lead in the fourth quarter with a 70-yard DaShawn Jackson run to make it 17-7 Commerce with 7:41 left in the game.
Howe answered with a 42-yard pass to set up a 2-yard run by Carson Daniels, but a missed extra point put the score at 17-13 Commerce.
The Tigers’ Ashton Seale took the next play from scrimmage 67 yards, Howe gave the ball up on downs, and Jackson scored again from 12 yards to give Commerce a 31-13 lead with 1:32 left in the game.
Howe managed a late score and conversion.
Commerce, now 2-5 for the season, plays host to Rains next week and Howe travels to Mineola. The Bulldogs have lost their last 19 games.
