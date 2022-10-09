EMORY — The Rains Wildcat defense stymied the Commerce offense much of the District 5-3A-I football game, but the Tigers managed another dramatic overtime win, 24-21.
Rains, 1-4 for the season, entered the game an underdog against the 3-3 Tigers, but the Wildcat defense did not allow even a single first down until late in the second quarter.
The team traded punts to start the game, then Rains drove 77 yards on 10 plays to scored first on a 1-yard Shawn Robertson plunge late in the first quarter.
Holding Commerce, the Wildcats notched another score in just three plays with a 16-yard scamper by Manuel Mares.
Commerce responded with a 12-play, 58-yard drive capped by a 14-yard pass from Michael Orso to Carlos Aubrey to end the half at 14-7 Rains.
Trading punts to begin the second half, Commerce’s standout athlete Da’Shawn Jackson caught a well-thrown Orso pass-and-run for 50 yards to tie it up at 14 with 7:53 left in the third quarter. Rains Rains drove 76 yards on 13 plays, eating up nearly eight minutes of the fourth quarter, scoring on a 12-yard run by Robertson, to take a 21-14 lead with just 4:13 left.
Da’Shawn Jackson then launched a heroic late-game drive. Somehow, Jackson shrugged off deep losses several times to keep the chains moving with 41 rushing yards and a 27-yard pass to Carlos Aubrey to set the Tigers up at the 2-yard line. The Wildcat defense pushed the Tigers back to the 5, but Jackson shrugged off a defender in the backfield and turned on the jets to the pylon to score with just 20 seconds left in regulation.
While a Commerce penalty pushed the Tigers back on the extra point attempt, Emmanuel Castillo booted a 35-yard kick through the uprights to tie the game at 21.
The Tiger defense held for the final 20 seconds, and the game went to overtime.
The Wildcats got the first possession of overtime and with penalties and strong Tiger defensive play, were faced with fourth down from their own 34. A roughing-the-passer penalty kept the Wildcats’ hopes alive monetarily, as they worked down inside the Commerce 30, but the Tiger defense forced in incompletion on fourth down.
The Tigers played it safe knowing they had a weapon with Castillo, but penalties forced them backwards as the struggled to get the ball to the 20. Commerce set up for a 35-yard kick and it was blocked, but a personal foul on Rains kept the drive alive. A short run later, the Tigers went for the win on third down, and Castillo booted the 25-yard game-winning kick through the uprights.
It is the second overtime win of the season for Commerce, including a victory over North Lamar. Commerce moved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in district play and has next hosts Mount Vernon in two weeks for homecoming. Rains fell to 1-5 and 0-2 and travels to Mount Vernon next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.