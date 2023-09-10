COMMERCE — The Commerce Tigers started the football season 3-0 for the first time since 2011 with a lightning-shortened 32-19 win over the Howe Bulldogs on Friday night.
After trading punts to start the game, Commerce’s Tre Carter returned Howe’s second punt to the 11-yard line and K.D. Ford punched it in with runs of nine and two yards. A failed 2-point attempt gave Commerce a 6-0 lead with 5:58 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs answered with a 12-play drive, capped by a 25-yard field goal to make it 6-3 Commerce early in the second quarter.
Commerce then rattled off an eight-play drive topped with a 3-yard touchdown run by Carter to extend its lead to 13-3.
Then Howe’s Braden Ulmer came up with the Bulldogs’ biggest highlight of the game on a play that first looked to be disaster. Commerce’s Rey Maldonado kicked it deep and Ulmer tried to handle the return, but dropped the ball and it bounced down to the 1-yard line. He ran back and recovered the ball as the Tiger special teams closed in. He dodged one, then two tacklers and darted up the sideline. With great upfield blocking and a dance along the sideline, Ulmer sped down the sideline 99 yards to the end zone. The extra point closed the gap to 19-10 Commerce, but it would be Howe’s last points.
Commerce finished the half with a 32-yard scoring run by Jordan McMurray and a Michael Orso pass to Wyatt Marker for a 9-yard score to make it 26-10 at the half.
Commerce fumbled the first drive of the second half, but Daniel Mojica blocked a field goal attempt on Howe’s ensuing drive and Commerce capitalized with an11-play, 78-yard drive topped by a 3-yard scoring plunge by McMurray to take a 32-10 lead.
Then with 1:32 left in the third quarter, lightning began in the area, delaying and eventually cancelling the remainder of the game.
The Commerce Tigers are at home again next week hosting the North Lamar Panthers. Howe goes to 1-2 on the season and travels to Tioga on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.