EDGEWOOD — In a close game that came down to the literal last second, the Commerce Tigers picked up a 21-14 win over the Edgewood Bulldogs to start the 2023 football season.
After a Commerce punt, Edgewood started the game fast with a 71-yard score on a wide receiver option pass to take an early 7-0 lead in the early minutes. The rest of the first half was sluggish for both offenses as both teams had a turnover each and neither could find the end zone again, making it 7-0 Edgewood at the half.
The Bulldogs received the ball to start the second half, but Commerce killed the eight-play drive with a forced fumble. The teams traded punts, and Commerce tied the score with a seven-play, 64-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by sophomore Travion Carter to make it 7-7.
The Tigers forced another Bulldog punt and took the lead on a 59-yard drive capped by an 8-yard plunge by Junior Jordan McMurray for a 14-7 Commerce lead.
Edgewood answered with a 48-yard scoring run by senior Brady Bannister to tie the game at 14 all.
The Commerce defense stood tall, forcing three straight punts and got the ball with 26 seconds and 54 yards to go. A 25-yard run, 22-yard pass and an Edgewood penalty put Commerce at the one-inch line, and the Tigers sealed the victory on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback K.D. Ford.
Commerce is on the road again in Leonard next week. Edgewood is also on the road to play the Rains Wildcats.
