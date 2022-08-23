Oliver Roberts of Commerce finished second in the Clay Minton Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at the Greenville SportsPark.
Roberts clocked a time of 17 minutes, 07.19 seconds to finish second in the open division event. Ryan Porte of Eustace won with a time of 16:48.43.
Ben Angel of Commerce also made the top 10 at 17:48.16 to finish sixth.
Trevor Boyers of Lone Oak was seventh in the varsity boys 5K race for classes 4A and below at 18:09.57.
Elaine Eborn from Commerce was third in the girls 3200-meter race for classes 4A and below with her time of 12:36.50.
The meet, hosted by North Hopkins, also featured junior varsity and junior high runners.
Clay Minton Invitational
Varsity boys 5K race
Open division
1. Ryan Porte, Eustace 16:48.43
2. Oliver Roberts, Commerce 17:07.19
3. Jayden King, Eustace 17:19.47
4. Lee Davis, Mount Pleasant 17:20.63
5. Lindan Jones, Princeton 17:28.04
6. Ben Angel, Commerce 17:48.16
7. Ivan Umana, Eustace 17:55.97
8. Thomas Paschall, Eustace 17:56.96
9. Geovanni Calderon, Mount Pleasant 18:01.78
10. Christopher Escobar, Mount Pleasant 18:09.94
Other Commerce results:
15. Chase Gossett 18:23.20
18. Andres Serrano 18:40.75
20. Jose Serrano 18:51.85
23. Alexis Trejo 18:59.02
28. Sacramento Galvan 19:28.77
Varsity girls 5K race
Open division
1. Ella Eischen, Sachse 21:45.00
Varsity boys 4A and below boys 5K race
1. David Soto, Winnsboro 17:25.27
7. Trevor Boyers, Lone Oak 18:09.57
17. Trey Welch, Caddo Mills 19:13.70
28. Slade Ainsworth, Lone Oak 19:52.63
37. Justin Sherwin, Celeste 20:11.77
52. Henry Waller, Celeste 20:30.60
62. Isaiah Hart, Lone Oak 20:40.17
66. Oliver Wedeking, Lone Oak 20:42.69
71. Noah Holt, Greenville Christian 20:48.13
78. Connell Lynch, Lone Oak 20:59.98
79. Garrett Sands, Caddo Mills 21:00.92
81. Keenan White, Campbell 21:06.01
86. Jamison Kellogg, PTAA 21:11.42
87. Braydon Johnson, Caddo Mills 21:12.26
91. Dustin Hopper, Caddo Mills 21:20.54
96. Raul Garza, PTAA 21:28.67
97. Koby Brown, Celeste 21:33.16
107. Landon Ferguson, Campbell 21:56.14
110. Ethan Deman, PTAA 22:02.25
114. Mason Carl, PTAA 22:06.44
115. Sebastian Ortega, Celeste 22:07.02
118. Seth Lynch, Lone Oak 22:15.94
122. Steven Ross, Campbell 22:43.46
123. Logan Green, PTAA 22:44.50
125. Jackson Bird, Caddo Mills 22:55.83
128. Sean Holt, Greenville Christian 23:27.42
133. Matt Zeit, Campbell 25:05.48
134. Noah Delgado, PTAA 25:22.37
135. Adam Hofman, Celeste 25:23.50
136. Jonah Ortiz, Campbell 26:23.61
144. Zane Safar, PTAA 28:10.02
Varsity girls 4A and below 3200 meters
1. Lana Stapleton, Canton 12:30.74
3. Elaine Eborn, Commerce 12:36.50
12. Macie Morales, Commerce 13:33.48
22. Ashley Shipman, Commerce 14:05.47
26. Kinleigh Crawford, Greenville Christian 14:16.51
30. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills 14:20.67
33. Madelyn Nichol, Lone Oak 14:22.65
46. Lillie Hammond, Lone Oak 14:55.02
49. Emma Gossett, Commerce 15:06.85
61. Geovanna Chicas, Campbell 15:30.31
62. Kendall Hanson, Celeste 15:31.56
65. Serenity Gaudrea, Commerce 15:34.21
68. Grace Fort, Lone Oak 15:39.73
70. Journey McIlveene, Lone Oak 15:40.62
74. Lillian Walker, Lone Oak 15:49.43
77. Kateryna Voroshylo, PTAA 15:50.99
84. Bellamy Fuller, Greenville Christian 15:55.80
88. Claire Evans, Lone Oak 16:06.80
93. Claire Kansey, Caddo Mills 16:14.74
96. Julie Eborn, Commerce 16:23.45
102. Zaria Bohannon, Caddo Mills 16:40.22
104. Kamaea Thomas, Lone Oak 16:59.69
109. Hannah English, Caddo Mills 17:03.86
118. Rylee Ringer, Caddo Mills 17:42.56
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.