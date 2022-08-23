  Oliver Roberts of Commerce finished second in the Clay Minton Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at the Greenville SportsPark.

  Roberts clocked a time of 17 minutes, 07.19 seconds to finish second in the open division event. Ryan Porte of Eustace won with a time of 16:48.43.

  Ben Angel of Commerce also made the top 10 at 17:48.16 to finish sixth.

  Trevor Boyers of Lone Oak was seventh in the varsity boys 5K race for classes 4A and below at 18:09.57.

  Elaine Eborn from Commerce was third in the girls 3200-meter race for classes 4A and below with her time of 12:36.50.

  The meet, hosted by North Hopkins, also featured junior varsity and junior high runners.

        Clay Minton Invitational

          Varsity boys 5K race

               Open division

1. Ryan Porte, Eustace                         16:48.43

2. Oliver Roberts, Commerce                 17:07.19

3. Jayden King, Eustace                        17:19.47    

4. Lee Davis, Mount Pleasant                 17:20.63

5. Lindan Jones, Princeton                     17:28.04

6. Ben Angel, Commerce                       17:48.16

7. Ivan Umana, Eustace                         17:55.97

8. Thomas Paschall, Eustace                   17:56.96

9. Geovanni Calderon, Mount Pleasant     18:01.78

10. Christopher Escobar, Mount Pleasant  18:09.94

   Other Commerce results:

15. Chase Gossett                                   18:23.20

18. Andres Serrano                                  18:40.75

20. Jose Serrano                                      18:51.85

23. Alexis Trejo                                        18:59.02

28. Sacramento Galvan                             19:28.77

       Varsity girls 5K race

           Open division

1. Ella Eischen, Sachse                                21:45.00

Varsity boys 4A and below boys 5K race

1. David Soto, Winnsboro                             17:25.27

7. Trevor Boyers, Lone Oak                          18:09.57

17. Trey Welch, Caddo Mills                          19:13.70

28. Slade Ainsworth, Lone Oak                      19:52.63

37. Justin Sherwin, Celeste                           20:11.77

52. Henry Waller, Celeste                             20:30.60

62. Isaiah Hart, Lone Oak                             20:40.17

66. Oliver Wedeking, Lone Oak                     20:42.69

71. Noah Holt, Greenville Christian               20:48.13

78. Connell Lynch, Lone Oak                        20:59.98

79. Garrett Sands, Caddo Mills                     21:00.92

81. Keenan White, Campbell                        21:06.01

86. Jamison Kellogg, PTAA                           21:11.42

87. Braydon Johnson, Caddo Mills                 21:12.26

91. Dustin Hopper, Caddo Mills                     21:20.54

96. Raul Garza, PTAA                                   21:28.67

97. Koby Brown, Celeste                               21:33.16

107. Landon Ferguson, Campbell                   21:56.14

110. Ethan Deman, PTAA                              22:02.25

114. Mason Carl, PTAA                                  22:06.44

115. Sebastian Ortega, Celeste                      22:07.02

118. Seth Lynch, Lone Oak                            22:15.94

122. Steven Ross, Campbell                           22:43.46

123. Logan Green, PTAA                                22:44.50

125. Jackson Bird, Caddo Mills                       22:55.83

128. Sean Holt, Greenville Christian               23:27.42

133. Matt Zeit, Campbell                               25:05.48

134. Noah Delgado, PTAA                              25:22.37

135. Adam Hofman, Celeste                           25:23.50

136. Jonah Ortiz, Campbell                            26:23.61

144. Zane Safar, PTAA                                  28:10.02

        Varsity girls 4A and below 3200 meters

1. Lana Stapleton, Canton                             12:30.74

3. Elaine Eborn, Commerce                            12:36.50

12. Macie Morales, Commerce                        13:33.48

22. Ashley Shipman, Commerce                     14:05.47

26. Kinleigh Crawford, Greenville Christian      14:16.51

30. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills                            14:20.67

33. Madelyn Nichol, Lone Oak                         14:22.65

46. Lillie Hammond, Lone Oak                         14:55.02

49. Emma Gossett, Commerce                        15:06.85

61. Geovanna Chicas, Campbell                       15:30.31

62. Kendall Hanson, Celeste                            15:31.56

65. Serenity Gaudrea, Commerce                     15:34.21

68. Grace Fort, Lone Oak                                 15:39.73

70. Journey McIlveene, Lone Oak                      15:40.62

74. Lillian Walker, Lone Oak                              15:49.43

77. Kateryna Voroshylo, PTAA                            15:50.99

84. Bellamy Fuller, Greenville Christian               15:55.80

88. Claire Evans, Lone Oak                                 16:06.80

93. Claire Kansey, Caddo Mills                             16:14.74

96. Julie Eborn, Commerce                                  16:23.45

102. Zaria Bohannon, Caddo Mills                        16:40.22

104. Kamaea Thomas, Lone Oak                          16:59.69

109. Hannah English, Caddo Mills                         17:03.86

118. Rylee Ringer, Caddo Mills                             17:42.56

