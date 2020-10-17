COMMERCE — The Commerce Tigers got on a roll after a slow start to defeat the winless Howe Bulldogs 49-0 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers, who were celebrating homecoming, scored six points in the first quarter on a 6-yard run by senior quarterback J’Den Wilson and a failed conversion.
Then early in the second quarter, junior Ashton Seale caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Wilson after the ball was tipped off a Howe defender’s fingertips.
After Commerce’s Trevor Davis recovered a Howe fumble, senior Zay Basham scored on a 19-yard run and Wilson connected with Seale once again on a 33-yard sideline pass with 26 seconds left. Commerce then added a two-point conversion to take a 28-0 lead into the half.
In the second half, Commerce’s Kendrick Greer notched scoring runs of 20 and 14 yards and DeShawn Jackson caught Wilson’s third touchdown pass of the night while the Tiger defense held Howe scoreless.
Wilson went 13-of-17 passing for 181 yards and three touchdown while adding 45 yards rushing and a score on eight attempts. Seale finished with 100 yards receiving and two scores on five catches. Basham rushed for 90 yards and a score on eight attempts.
The Tigers hit the road to face the Rains Wildcats next week. Howe hosts Mineola.
