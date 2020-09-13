LONE OAK — The Commerce Tigers got off to a quick start and never looked back, as they defeated the Lone Oak Buffaloes 32-6 in football on Friday night.
A game that promised to be an exciting affair early saw Commerce’s J’Den Wilson rip off a 64-yard scoring run just over a minute into the game then add another 9-yard touchdown run on the next possession as Commerce took a 15-0 lead less than halfway through the first quarter.
Tiger Kendrick Greer added a 5-yard score in the second quarter and Edgar Castillo’s 35 yard field goal was good to give Commerce a 25-0 halftime lead, while Lone Oak managed less that 40 yards of total offense in the first half.
But the second half was marred with multiple penalties by both teams, making it difficult for either team to gain any momentum. Lone Oak did start the second half with an impressive 13-play, 62-yard drive as the Buffaloes switched from a spread offense to a power run, with Mariano Rincon notching a 9-yard scoring run. The point after failed, making it 22-6 halfway through the third quarter.
The game mired down in penalties thereafter until Wilson scored his third rushing touchdown of the night for Commerce with 18 seconds left in the game and gave the Tigers a 32-6 victory. Wilson finished with 155 rush yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
The Tigers are now 2-0 with their second game vs Leonard cancelled. Lone Oak falls to 1-2. Lone Oak is at Edgewood next week while Commerce has the week off, next playing at Bonham on Sept. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.