DETROIT — Commerce powerlifters finished third and fourth in the team standings at the recent Detroit Invitational.
The Commerce Lady Tigers were third behind Bells and Winnsboro in the team standings. Caddo Mills placed fifth.
The Tigers placed fourth in the boys team standings behind Bells, New Boston and host Detroit. Boles was seventh and Caddo Mills placed eighth.
Commerce lifters won two events in the girls division. Alyssa Fugitt lifted 295 in the squats, 130 in the bencg press and 300 in the deadlift to win the 181-pound class with her total of 725. Jasmine Ramirez won the 198s with a total of 590 (245-125-220).
Jose Martinez (265-250-325-740), Henry Serrano (275-290-455-1220), Seth Riddle (410-225-430-1065) and Noah Howell (565-365-600-1530) of Commerce won the boys 123, 220, 275 and superheavyweight classes.
Raymond Malphurs of Boles won the boys 181s (400-205-445-1060).
Jolea Crow of Caddo Mills took the girls 105s (200-95-240-535).
Detroit Eagle Invitational
BOYS DIVISION
Team standings — 1. Bells 32, 2. New Boston 31, 3. Detroit 29, 4. Commerce 28, 5. North Lamar 20, 6. Clarksville 15, 7. Boles 10, 8. Caddo Mills 9, 9. Pottsboro 4, 10. Linden-Kildare 3.
Squat bench press deadlift total
123-pound class
1. Jose Martinez, Commerce 265-150-325-740
165-pound class
3. Gage Bradley, Caddo Mills 410-210-365-985
4. Trey Poindexter, Boles 335-170-325-830
5. Ossy Granado, Boles 320-165-335-820
181-pound class
1. Raymond Malphurs Boles 400-205-445-1060
220-pound class
1. Henry Serrano, Commerce 475-290-455-1220
242-pound class
2. Bennett Hale, Caddo Mills 370-275-385-1030
5. Landon Alexander, Caddo Mills 330-175-320-825
275-pound class
1. Seth Riddle, Commerce 410-225-430-1065
Superheavyweight class
1. Noah Howell, Commerce 565-365-600-1530
GIRLS DIVISION
Team standings — 1. Bells 45, 2. Winnsboro 37, 3. Commerce 33, 4. Pittsburg 24, 5. Caddo Mills 13, 6. Princeton 11, 7. Paris Chisum 10, 8. Paul Pewitt 8 9. Detroit 6, 10. Clarksville 5.
105-pound class
1. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills 200-95-240-535
2. Josey Swinson, Commerce 220-70-205-495
132-pound class
5. Danika Maria, Commerce 205-105-220-530
148-pound class
5. Honesty Bridges, Commerce 220-105-235-560
165-pound class
2. Elajah Fugitt, Commerce 300-110-270-680
4. Chelsey Chavez, Commerce 245-125-250-620
181-pound class
1. Alyssa Fugitt, Commerce 295-130-300-725
3. Taylor Allen, Caddo Mills 265-145-250-660
198-pound class
1. Jasmine Ramirez, Commerce 245-125-220-590
3. Deanna Battson, Caddo Mills 215-100-210-525
220-pound class
2. Keke Reynolds, Commerce 270-135-315-720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.