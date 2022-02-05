Commerce girls lifters place third

The Commerce Lady Tigers placed third as a team at the recent Detroit powerlifting meet.

  DETROIT — Commerce powerlifters finished third and fourth in the team standings at the recent Detroit Invitational.

  The Commerce Lady Tigers were third behind Bells and Winnsboro in the team standings. Caddo Mills placed fifth.

  The Tigers placed fourth in the boys team standings behind Bells, New Boston and host Detroit. Boles was seventh and Caddo Mills placed eighth.

Commerce lifters won two events in the girls division. Alyssa Fugitt lifted 295 in the squats, 130 in the bencg press and 300 in the deadlift to win the 181-pound class with her total of 725. Jasmine Ramirez won the 198s with a total of 590 (245-125-220).

  Jose Martinez (265-250-325-740), Henry Serrano (275-290-455-1220), Seth Riddle (410-225-430-1065) and Noah Howell (565-365-600-1530) of Commerce won the boys 123, 220, 275 and superheavyweight classes.

  Raymond Malphurs of Boles won the boys 181s (400-205-445-1060).

  Jolea Crow of Caddo Mills took the girls 105s (200-95-240-535).

       Detroit Eagle Invitational

          BOYS DIVISION

   Team standings — 1. Bells 32, 2. New Boston 31, 3. Detroit 29, 4. Commerce 28, 5. North Lamar 20, 6. Clarksville 15, 7. Boles 10, 8. Caddo Mills 9, 9. Pottsboro 4, 10. Linden-Kildare 3.

   

                             Squat bench press deadlift total

        123-pound class

1. Jose Martinez, Commerce          265-150-325-740

        165-pound class

3. Gage Bradley, Caddo Mills         410-210-365-985

4. Trey Poindexter, Boles              335-170-325-830

5. Ossy Granado, Boles                 320-165-335-820

         181-pound class

1. Raymond Malphurs Boles          400-205-445-1060

          220-pound class

1. Henry Serrano, Commerce        475-290-455-1220

          242-pound class

2. Bennett Hale, Caddo Mills          370-275-385-1030

5. Landon Alexander, Caddo Mills   330-175-320-825

         275-pound class

1. Seth Riddle, Commerce             410-225-430-1065

        Superheavyweight class

1. Noah Howell, Commerce            565-365-600-1530

GIRLS DIVISION

  Team standings — 1. Bells 45, 2. Winnsboro 37, 3. Commerce 33, 4. Pittsburg 24, 5. Caddo Mills 13, 6. Princeton 11, 7. Paris Chisum 10, 8. Paul Pewitt 8 9. Detroit 6, 10. Clarksville 5.

           105-pound class

1. Jolea Crow, Caddo Mills            200-95-240-535

2. Josey Swinson, Commerce        220-70-205-495

          132-pound class

5. Danika Maria, Commerce         205-105-220-530

          148-pound class

5. Honesty Bridges, Commerce    220-105-235-560

          165-pound class

2. Elajah Fugitt, Commerce         300-110-270-680

4. Chelsey Chavez, Commerce    245-125-250-620

          181-pound class

1. Alyssa Fugitt, Commerce        295-130-300-725

3. Taylor Allen, Caddo Mills        265-145-250-660

          198-pound class

1. Jasmine Ramirez, Commerce   245-125-220-590

3. Deanna Battson, Caddo Mills   215-100-210-525

           220-pound class

2. Keke Reynolds, Commerce     270-135-315-720

