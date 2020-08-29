COMMERCE — The Commerce Tigers rode a dominant first half to a 42-12 victory over the Edgewood Bulldogs to begin the 2020 football season on Friday night.
Thee Tigers have fallen to the Bulldogs three years in a row, but finally had Edgewood’s number on Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium as two key fumble recoveries by Trevor Davis helped notch a dominant first half for the Tigers.
Senior back Zay Basham notched a 27-yard scoring run in the first half, and added another score in the second half as he totaled 169 yards on 20 carries.
Senior quarterback J’Den Wilson ran in for two touchdowns and threw a 21-yard scoring strike to DeShawn Jackson, who made a turning one-handed catch at the edge of the end zone. Wilson ended with 59 yards rushing and two scores and was 9-of-14 passing for 147 yards and a score.
The Tigers notched a total of 28 points in the first half and shut Edgewood out. The Bulldogs managed 12 points in the second half, while Commerce added an interception by Wilson, Basham’s second touchdown, and a 4-yard score by Kendrick Greer for a 42-12 final.
Commerce faces Leonard at home next week.
