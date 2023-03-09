Players from Commerce and Lone Oak earned honors on the All-District 12-3A girls basketball team.
Jordan Dowdy earned the freshman of the year honors after helping the 18-13 Commerce Lady Tigers to a playoff spot. The Lady Tigers finished third in 12-3A with an 8-4 record.
Commerce's Caylein Crow, Jaida Harris and Ka'Lese Anderson earned first-team honors. Kiara Reynolds, Chelsey Chavez and Layla Ortega were named to the second team.
Kacie Rumph, Sallie Moser and Allie Ramm of Lone Oak made the first team. Maddie Nichol and Raeya Mackey of Lone Oak were named to the second team.
Edgewood's district champions claimed three of the top honors as Tristan Smith was selected as the district's most valuable player, Brooklyn McPherson earned the defensive player of the year award and Edgewood captured the coaching staff of the year award.
Runner-up Rains claimed the offensive player of the year award (Jasey Campbell) and the newcomer of the year award (Presley Kilgore).
All-District 12-3A
Girls Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Tristan Smith, Edgewood
Offensive player of the year — Jasey Campbell, Rains
Defensive player of the year — Brooklyn McPherson, Edgewood
Newcomer of the year — Presley Kilgore, Rains
Freshman of the year — Jordan Dowdy, Commerce
Coaching staff of the year — Edgewood
FIRST TEAM
Haley Robertson Rains
Madi Skaggs Rains
Brooke Elliott Edgewood
Ella Tyner Edgewood
Blair McPherson Edgewood
Kassidy Paul Edgewood
Peyton Holland Paris Chisum
Emma Garner Paris Chisum
Brooklyn Atnip Paris Chisum
Cayelin Crow Commerce
Jaida Harris Commerce
Ka'Lese Anderson Commerce
Kacie Rumph Lone Oak
Sallie Moser Lone Oak
Allie Ramm Lone Oak
SECOND TEAM
Jazzy Phillips Rains
Caroline Piles Rains
Anna Nicholson Edgewood
Brilee Ditto Edgewood
Brylea Marshall Paris Chisum
Ava Lamb Paris Chisum
Kiara Reynolds Commerce
Chelsey Chavez Commerce
Layla Ortega Commerce
Jade McCord Grand Saline
Maddie Nichol Lone Oak
Raeya Mackey Lone Oak
Skylar Johnson Prairiland
HONORABLE MENTION
Edgewood: Ansley Cassell.
Grand Saline: Avery Byrum, Paige Porter, Rynlee Melton
Paris Chisum: Cadriene Snell, Hallie Miller, Maddy Todd
Rains: Jocey Lewers, Landry Lewers, Sara Piles
Lone Oak: Rileigh Neaville, Zoey Christenberry, Emily Brannan.
Commerce: Izariah Kilson.
Prairiland: Chloe VanDeaver, Marlie Eppler, Addi Bettis.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Commerce: Jordyn Dowdy, Jaida Harris, Kiara Reynolds, Cayelin Crow, I'Zariah Kilson, Ka'lese Anderson, Layla Ortega, Chelsey Chavez.
Edgewood: Blair McPherson, Brillee Ditto, Brooklyn McPherson, T'Belle Smith, Ella Tyner, Ansley Cassell, Brooke Elliott, Maggie Jones, Anna Nicholson.
Prairiland: Chloe VanDeaver, Skylar Johnson, Randee Muall, Ryleigh White, Marlie Eppler, Jasmine Elrod, Gracey Davidson, Addie Bettis.
Grand Saline: Rynlee Melton, Avery Byrum, Paige Porter, Finlee Phillips, Aubrey Harrell, Madason Porter, Grace Cea, Jade McCord.
Paris Chisum: Peyton Holland, Brylea Marshall, Brooklyn Atnip, Emma Garner, Lindy Young, Hallie Miller, Madison Todd, Ava Lamb, Cadriene Snell.
Lone Oak: Zoey Christenberry, Grace Fort, Emma Hogue, Emily Brannan, Journey McIlveene, Sallie Moser, R.J. Neaville, Maddie Nichol, Kat Poppen, Allie Ramm, Kacie Rumph.
