Sallie Moser of Lone Oak shoots the ball in a game for the Lady Buffs this season. Moser earned first-team honors on the girls All-District 12-3A basketball team.

  Players from Commerce and Lone Oak earned honors on the All-District 12-3A girls basketball team.

  Jordan Dowdy earned the freshman of the year honors after helping the 18-13 Commerce Lady Tigers to a playoff spot. The Lady Tigers finished third in 12-3A with an 8-4 record.

  Commerce's Caylein Crow, Jaida Harris and Ka'Lese Anderson earned first-team honors. Kiara Reynolds, Chelsey Chavez and Layla Ortega were named to the second team.

  Kacie Rumph, Sallie Moser and Allie Ramm of Lone Oak made the first team. Maddie Nichol and Raeya Mackey of Lone Oak were named to the second team.

  Edgewood's district champions claimed three of the top honors as Tristan Smith was selected as the district's most valuable player, Brooklyn McPherson earned the defensive player of the year award and Edgewood captured the coaching staff of the year award.

  Runner-up Rains claimed the offensive player of the year award (Jasey Campbell) and the newcomer of the year award (Presley Kilgore).

             

            All-District 12-3A

          Girls Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Tristan Smith, Edgewood

  Offensive player of the year — Jasey Campbell, Rains

  Defensive player of the year — Brooklyn McPherson, Edgewood

  Newcomer of the year — Presley Kilgore, Rains

  Freshman of the year — Jordan Dowdy, Commerce

  Coaching staff of the year — Edgewood

                FIRST TEAM

Haley Robertson    Rains

Madi Skaggs         Rains

Brooke Elliott        Edgewood

Ella Tyner             Edgewood

Blair McPherson    Edgewood

Kassidy Paul         Edgewood

Peyton Holland     Paris Chisum

Emma Garner      Paris Chisum

Brooklyn Atnip     Paris Chisum

Cayelin Crow       Commerce

Jaida Harris         Commerce

Ka'Lese Anderson Commerce

Kacie Rumph        Lone Oak

Sallie Moser         Lone Oak

Allie Ramm          Lone Oak

       SECOND TEAM

Jazzy Phillips        Rains

Caroline Piles       Rains

Anna Nicholson    Edgewood

Brilee Ditto          Edgewood

Brylea Marshall    Paris Chisum

Ava Lamb Paris    Chisum

Kiara Reynolds    Commerce

Chelsey Chavez  Commerce

Layla Ortega      Commerce

Jade McCord      Grand Saline

Maddie Nichol    Lone Oak

Raeya Mackey    Lone Oak

Skylar Johnson   Prairiland

       HONORABLE MENTION

  Edgewood: Ansley Cassell.

  Grand Saline: Avery Byrum, Paige Porter, Rynlee Melton

  Paris Chisum: Cadriene Snell, Hallie Miller, Maddy Todd

  Rains: Jocey Lewers, Landry Lewers, Sara Piles

  Lone Oak: Rileigh Neaville, Zoey Christenberry, Emily Brannan.

  Commerce: Izariah Kilson.

  Prairiland: Chloe VanDeaver, Marlie Eppler, Addi Bettis.

      ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

  Commerce: Jordyn Dowdy, Jaida Harris, Kiara Reynolds, Cayelin Crow, I'Zariah Kilson, Ka'lese Anderson, Layla Ortega, Chelsey Chavez.

  Edgewood: Blair McPherson, Brillee Ditto, Brooklyn McPherson, T'Belle Smith, Ella Tyner, Ansley Cassell, Brooke Elliott, Maggie Jones, Anna Nicholson.

  Prairiland: Chloe VanDeaver, Skylar Johnson, Randee Muall, Ryleigh White, Marlie Eppler, Jasmine Elrod, Gracey Davidson, Addie Bettis.

  Grand Saline: Rynlee Melton, Avery Byrum, Paige Porter, Finlee Phillips, Aubrey Harrell, Madason Porter, Grace Cea, Jade McCord.

  Paris Chisum: Peyton Holland, Brylea Marshall, Brooklyn Atnip, Emma Garner, Lindy Young, Hallie Miller, Madison Todd, Ava Lamb, Cadriene Snell.

  Lone Oak: Zoey Christenberry, Grace Fort, Emma Hogue, Emily Brannan, Journey McIlveene, Sallie Moser, R.J. Neaville, Maddie Nichol, Kat Poppen, Allie Ramm, Kacie Rumph.

