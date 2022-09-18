PARIS — The Commerce Tigers picked up their second win of the 2022 football season in dramatic fashion on Friday night over the North Lamar Panthers, winning 34-33 in overtime.
The Tigers received the opening kick and saw their drive end on an interception by North Lamar’s Garret Russell. The Panthers then drove their Flexbone offense down the field to take a 7-0 lead on a 25-yard run by Jace Johnson.
Commerce answered with a 27-yard touchdown run by Izayah Simon and added field goals of 29 and 24 yards by Emanuel Castillo to lead 13-7 at halftime.
The second half started to get interesting as North Lamar took a 14-13 lead on a 20-yard run by quarterback Blake Hildreth, intercepted Commerce and then Hildreth ran 50 yards to score again. A botched snap kept it a seven-point difference lead at 20-13, North Lamar.
Simon then ran 31 yards and 14 yards for a score for Commerce, to tie the game.
The Panthers answered with a 10-play drive capped by a 27-yard score by Parker Pines to take a 27-20 lead. Commerce lost a fumble on its next drive, but Carlos Aubrey intercepted a North Lamar pass to get the ball back and Kendrick Greer punched in a 4-yard score to tie the game at 27-27 with 1:11 left in the game.
North Lamar had a chance to win with seconds left, but a wide receiver options pass was underthrown and the game went to overtime.
Commerce got the ball first in OT and Carlos Aubrey made a beautiful catch on a perfectly-delivered Michael Orso pass and the extra point gave Commerce a 34-27 lead. North Lamar answered with two Hildreth runs for the score, and then North Lamar coach Brenton Whitaker decided it was time to let the game be decided.
The Panthers had been stopped for less than three yards only as handful of time all night long, so they lined up to go for two points, and the win. Hildreth got the snap, was hit at the line, and the far line judge signaled a good attempt…but the head ref signaled that Commerce’s head coach John McSheffery had called a time out. North Lamar would try again.
Under center, Hildreth got the snap, plunged left, was stood up and both teams piled together in a giant scrum. A few seconds ticked by as the pile moved ever so slightly backwards and the whistle blew. The attempt failed, and Commerce won the game 34-33.
North Lamar, now 1-3 for the season, is at Wills Point on Friday. Commerce begins District 5-3A-I play with its third straight road game on Friday, this time at Bonham.
