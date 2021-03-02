Commerce hung tough with two-time defending state champion Dallas Madison before the Trojans escaped with a 63-53 Class 3A area basketball playoff victory on Thursday night in Greenville.
Commerce battled back from a 21-7 deficit in the first quarter to lead 28-27 at halftime and trailed only 53-51 with 4:19 remaining but Lerone Wright and Jerome Rogers hit two big shots for the Trojans and then they went 5-of-7 from the free throw line in the final 1:05 to preserve the lead.
Madison, which is ranked No. 1 in 3A by the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, advanced to the quarterfinals to face Callisburg, a 58-45 winner over Rains.
Commerce, which will lose only seniors J’Den Wilson and Jaydon Harris to graduation, finished at 18-6.
“I thought we fought the entire game,” said Commerce coach Roger Brown.
Madison hit three straight 3-pointers to jump out to a 9-1 lead and then two more to stretch its first-quarter advantage to 14 points.
“We started off in a zone (defense) and got down,” said Brown. “We went man (man-to-man) and went up one. It took a lot of guts.”
The Trojans outscored Commerce 36-25 in the second half as the former state champions answered every run by the Tigers.
Wright shot in four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points for Madison.
Rogers also hit four 3-pointers and was next for Madison with 21 points.
Pierre Hunter and Kaden Keal, who both hit 3-pointers, added seven points each for Madison, which made 10 3-pointers.
Jeremy Joslin hit three long-range 3-pointers for Commerce and finished with 13 points.
Jaydon Harris, who was 7-of-8 from the free throw line, was next for Commerce with nine points.
Ashton Seale made a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points, as did Myles Boyd.
Brown said it hurt the Tigers not being able to play in some tough tournaments this season because of the pandemic.
“We have not played against a man to man pressure team like that all year,” he said. “I’m proud of these guys. We’ve won district five years in a row. We’ve gone 58-2 in district the last five years. We’ve got a lot of good kids coming back.”
Class 3A area basketball
Dallas Madison 21 6 21 15 —63
Commerce 7 21 15 10 —53
DM: Pierre Hunter 7, Kaden Keal 7, Lerone Wright 26, Jerome Rogers 21, Leonard Miles IV 2.
C: Ashton Seale 8, Tyshon Harris 8, J’Den Wilson 7, Jaydon Harris 9, Jeremy Joslin 13, Myles Boyd 8.
Records: DM 20-5, C 18-6.
Next game: Dallas Madison vs. Callisburg.
