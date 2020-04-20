Players from Commerce, Greenville and Quinlan Ford claimed the top honors on the Herald-Banner’s Dream Team for the 2019-20 boys basketball season.
Commerce senior guard Sammy Brown, who led the 23-9 Tigers to district and bi-district titles, captured the most valuable player award. Brown scored more than 1,000 points in his career and hit 228 3-pointers as the Tigers went undefeated in district play for three straight seasons. Brown was also named the MVP of the All-District 13-3A team. Brown was also named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ all-Region II-3A team.
Commerce sophomore Myles Boyd was also selected as the newcomer of the year.
Greenville senior Quin Anderson, who sparked the Lions to one of their best records in school history at 26-11, claimed the offensive MVP award. Anderson hit some big buckets for the Lions as he averaged around 15 points per game. Anderson was also selected as the offensive MVP in District 15-5A.
The Quinlan Ford Panthers claimed the other two top honors. Ford junior Eli Chambers and senior Kobe Jennings shared the defensive MVP award. They helped the Panthers go 25-13 for the season. Jennings was also the defensive MVP in 13-3A and Chambers was named the offensive MVP. Chambers was also selected to the TABC’s all-Region II-4A team.
Sammy McKee earned the Dream Team’s coach of the year award after directing the Panthers to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals for the first time in 30 years.
Two TABC all-region selections, Mo Russell of Wolfe City and Damon Crook of Celeste, were named to the first team along with Cameron Smith of Greenville, Tyler Townley from Caddo Mills and Bland’s 6-8 junior Gabe Butler.
Second-team selections included players from Greenville, Caddo Mills, Commerce, Wolfe City and Bland.
Players on the third team featured players from Greenville, Wolfe City, Royse City and Greenville Christian.
2019-20
Herald-Banner
Boys Basketball
Dream Team
Most valuable player — Sammy Brown, Commerce, Sr.
Offensive MVP — Quin Anderson, Greenville, Sr.
Defensive MVPs — Eli Chambers, Quinlan Ford, Jr.; Kobe Jennings, Quinlan Ford, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — Myles Boyd, Commerce, So.
Coach of the year — Sammy McKee, Quinlan Ford.
FIRST TEAM
Cameron Smith Greenville Sr.
Tyler Townley Caddo Mills Jr.
Damon Crook Celeste Jr.
Mo Russell Wolfe City Sr.
Gabe Butler Bland Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Kedrin Carter Greenville Sr.
Savion Neal Caddo Mills Jr.
Brad Caldwell Commerce Sr.
Dayton Smith Wolfe City Sr.
Wyatt Wigington Bland So.
THIRD TEAM
Jeremiah Abrego Greenville Sr.
Jarren Brummett Wolfe City Jr.
Amarien Jones Wolfe City Jr.
Donovan Alexander Royse City So.
Charlie Ott Greenville Christian Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Royse City: Marke Frazier.
Quinlan Ford: Brenden Cook.
Caddo Mills: Jake Tumey.
Commerce: Kendal Carter, J’Den Wilson, Charlie Walker.
Lone Oak: Jack Kizer.
Bland: Manny Diaz.
Celeste: Thomas Powell, Jawonte Stephens, Drew Compton
Wolfe City: Cole Salisbury, Dylan Wilson.
Boles: Josh Henderson, Koen Goggans, Jonathan Lafavers.
Cumby: Logan Krodle, Colby Lindsey, Cameron Scott.
Campbell: Jon Adams, Quinn Looney, Xak Wylie.
Fannindel: Contreal Judkins.
Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts: Leo Alvarez, Yahya Ateeh.
Greenville Christian: Ryan Holt, Wilson Feezel.
Coaches: Roger Brown, Commerce; Chris Williams, Greenville; Stephen Blassingame, Wolfe City; Hayze McGuckie, Bland.
