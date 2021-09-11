COMMERCE — The Commerce Tigers picked up their first win of the 2021 football season in their home opener on Friday night, defeating the Lone Oak Buffaloes 28-14.
The team traded interceptions to start the game, but Lone Oak scored first on a 26-yard pass from Adrian Gudgel to Aaron Porter.
Commerce answered with a scoring drive topped by a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Brody Baumann and then took the lead on a 33-yard touchdown run by DeShawn Jackson.
Lone Oak tied it up at 14-14 in the third quarter with a 1-yard plunge by Mariano Rincon, but Commerce answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive topped by a 9-yard Baumann run to make it 21-7 Commerce at the end of the third quarter.
The Tigers held off Lone Oak in the fourth and added another score after an Ashton Seale interception and a 10-yard Jackson rune.
For Commerce, Baumann had 172 yards and three total touchdowns. Jackson had 117 yards and a score.
For Lone Oak, Gudgel had 101 passing yards and a score while adding 90 yards rushing. Rincon ran for 57 rushing yards and a score. Porter had three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Commerce, now 1-2 for the seasons, hosts Bonham next week and 1-2 Lone Oak hosts Edgewood.
