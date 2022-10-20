LONE OAK — Commerce took the boys and girls team championships at the District 12-3A cross country meet.
Five Commerce runners finished in the top six as the Tigers ran away with the boys team championship with 17 points. Lone Oak was second with 70, followed by Edgewood (93), Paris Chisum (95) and Emory Rains (96).
Oliver Roberts won the boys 5,000-meter race in the time of 16 minutes, 56.44 seconds. Second went to Ben Angel of Commerce (17:38.47). Andres Serrano from Commerce was third at 17:44.46; Chase Gossett of Commerce was fifth with a 17:50.08 and Alexis Trejo finished sixth at 18:21.73.
Two more Commerce runners finished in the top 10: Jose Serrano was ninth (18:28.45) and Sacramento Galvan was 10th (18:40.08).
Trevor Boyer led Lone Oak with a fourth-place finish (17:46.96). Next were Slade Ainsworth, 12th in 19:08.31; Laurence Coleman, 16th in 19:44.35; Isaiah Hart, 20th in 20:13.19; Seth Lynch, 22nd in 20:27.97; and Connell Lynch 23rd in 20:29.46.
Elaine Eborn and Emma Gossett finished first and second to lead Commerce to the girls.
Eborn won the 3200-meter race in 12:20.74 as Gossett was second in 13:55.62. Jordyn Dowdy of Commerce was also fourth in 14:16.54 as the Lady Tigers scored 31 points to finish first ahead of Lone Oak (63), Emory Rains (67), Paris Chisum (116), Prairiland (117) and Edgewood (122).
Sydnee Burrell of Commerce finished 11th (14:33.46), teammate Julie Eborn was 14th in 14:48.42; Heidy De La Cruz was 16th at 15:12.60 and Serenity Gaudreau was 22nd in 15:42.07.
Madelyn Nichol led Lone Oak, finishing fifth at 14:21.05. Teammate Lilie Hammond was sixth (14:22.43), followed by Karmaea Thomas, 12th in 14:34.04; Grace Fort, 18th in 15:32.24; Claire Evans, 24th in 15:58.35; and Gracie Hammond, 26th in 16:14.77.
