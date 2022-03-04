Commerce and Celeste continued their climb up the University Interscholastic League basketball playoff ladder with regional quaterfinal victories on Tuesday.
No. 23 state-ranked Commerce beat Leonard 65-55 before a packed gym in Greenville to advance to the Class 3A regional semifinals against 28-5 Tatum. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Prosper.
Celeste downed No. 22 ranked Muenster 53-43 to reach the Class 2A regional semifinals. The 24-7 Blue Devils are to play the 20-4 Cisco Loboes at 6 p.m. Friday at McKinney North.
Commerce, now 26-13 for the season, went 24-of-30 from the free throw line to top Leonard, which finished the season at 26-7.
Tyson Harris fired in 21 points to lead Commerce, which also collected 15 points from Ashton Seale and 14 from Jeremy Joslin. Seale hit five 3-pointers. Joslin was 12-of-12 from the free throw line.
Brett Nix led Leonard and all scorers with 31 points. Kale Perkins was next with six.
Tatum, ranked No. 5 in 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, won its regional quarterfinal 57-51 over White Oak. The Eagles have won their last 17 games including playoff wins over Chapel Hill (68-43) and Gladewater Sabine (98-46). Tatum has scored 100 or more points in seven games this season.
Celeste rallied from an 11-5 deficit in the fourth quarter to overtake Muenster. The Blue Devils outscored Muenster 37-30 in the second half.
Cisco, ranked No. 23, won its regional quarterfinal 54-46 over Itasca. Dawson Hearne pumped in 23 points to lead the Loboes and Leo Wood scored 14.
Class 3A regional quarterfinal
Commerce 19 14 10 22 —65
Leonard 16 9 10 20 —55
C: Carlos Aubrey 1, Ashton Seale 15, Tyshon Harris 21, Drelon Crosby 6, Jeremy Joslin 14, Myles Boyd 8.
L: David Brooks 4, Brett Nix 31, Luke Murphy 1, D.J. Brown 4, Ethan Richardson 3, Justin Campbell 3, Russell Murphy 3, Kale Perkins 6.
Records: C 26-13, L w6-7.
Next game: Commerce vs. TAtum, 6 p .m. Friday, Prosper.
UIL boys basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class 5A — Red Oak 78, Royse City 62
Class 3A — Commerce 74, Blue Ridge 64
Class 2A — McLeod 58, Boles 47
Class 2A — Celeste 65, Collinsville 63
Class 2A — Bland 51, Tioga 36
Class 2A — Lindsay 55, Wolfe City 45
Area
Class 3A — Commerce 50, Keene 47
Class 2A — Celeste 72. Clarksville 59
Class 2A — North Hopkins 62, Bland 44
Regional quarterfinals
Class 3A — Commerce 65, Leonard 55
Class 2A — Celeste 53, Muenster 43
Regional semifinals
Class 3A — Commerce vs. Tatum, 6 p.m. Friday, Prosper.
Class 2A — Celeste vs. Cisco, 6 p.m. Friday, McKinney North.
TAPPS boys basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class A — Greenville Christian 68, Waxahachie Prep 39
Area
Class A — Prestonwood North 53, Greenville Christian 39.
UIL girls basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class 5A — Royse City 78, Waco University 48
Class 4A — Caddo Mills 48, Mabank 47
Class 3A — Pottsboro 30, Lone Oak 22
Class 2A — Alvord 72, Bland 44
Class 2A — Muenster 63, Wolfe City 21
Class 2A — Cumby 55, Detroit 33
Class 2A — Boles 42, Rivercrest 23
Class A — Bloomburg 64, Campbell 14
Area
Class 5A — Royse City 66, Lufkin 39
Class 4A — Paris 82, Caddo Mills 73
Class 2A — Muenster 65, Cumby 25
Class 2A — Boles 53, Sam Rayburn 50
Regional quarterfinals
Class 5A — Red Oak 60, Royse City 52
Class 2A — Muenster 54, Boles 27
