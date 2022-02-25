Commerce, Celeste and Bland won their bi-district boys basketball playoffs to advance to the area round.
Commerce, now 24-13 for the season, downed Blue Ridge 74-64 in a Class 3A contest and will next face Keene, a 55-46 winner over Paradise. That area game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kaufman.
Celeste slipped past Collinsville 65-63 in a 2A bi-district game. The 22-7 Blue Devils advanced to the area round to play Clarksville, which beat Cooper 53-45. Their area playoff is planned for 7 p.m. Friday at Whitewright.
Bland, now 30-6, beat Tioga 51-36 in another 2A bi-district playoff and will face North Hopkins in the area round. North Hopkins beat Maud 49-37. That playoff game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Commerce High School.
Greenville Christian, which opened the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ bi-district playoffs with a 68-39 win over Waxahachie Prep, lost their area playoff game 53-39 to Prestonwood North.
“Not the way we wanted to end, but very proud of these young men,” said Greenville Christian coach Gary Felmet. “We came a long way this season with this group of inexperienced guys and two veteran guys.”
Felmet said he hated to lose seniors Ryan Holt and Brady Tibboel.
“This is a very special group of guys and I am blessed to be their coach,” he said.
Noah Holt led the Eagles against Prestonwood with 21 points and Ryan Holt tossed in 13. Aiden Black added three points and Gus Holleman tossed in two as the Eagles finished at 11-12 for the season.
UIL boys basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class 5A — Red Oak 78, Royse City 62
Class 3A — Commerce 74, Blue Ridge 64
Class 2A — McLeod 58, Boles 47
Class 2A — Celeste 65, Collinsville 63
Class 2A — Bland 51, Tioga 36
Class 2A — Lindsay 55, Wolfe City 45
Area
Class 3A — Commerce vs. Keene. 6:30 p.m. Kaufman.
Class 2A — Celeste vs. Clarksville, 7 p.m. Friday, Whitewright.
Class 2A — Bland vs. North Hopkins, 6 p.m. Friday, Commerce High School.
TAPPS boys basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class A — Greenville Christian 68, Waxahachie Prep 39
Area
Class A — Prestonwood North 53, Greenville Christian 39.
UIL girls basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class 5A — Royse City 78, Waco University 48
Class 4A — Caddo Mills 48, Mabank 47
Class 3A — Pottsboro 30, Lone Oak 22
Class 2A — Alvord 72, Bland 44
Class 2A — Muenster 63, Wolfe City 21
Class 2A — Cumby 55, Detroit 33
Class 2A — Boles 42, Rivercrest 23
Class A — Bloomburg 64, Campbell 14
Area
Class 5A — Royse City 66, Lufkin 39
Class 4A — Paris 82, Caddo Mills 73
Class 2A — Muenster 65, Cumby 25
Class 2A — Boles 53, Sam Rayburn 50
Regional quarterfinals
Class 5A — Red Oak 60, Royse City 52
Class 2A — Muenster 54, Boles 27
