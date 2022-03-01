Seven area high school teams entered the boys state basketball playoffs.
Only two of them are left after the second round of the playoffs.
No. 23 state-ranked Commerce, now 25-13 for the season, slipped past Keene 50-47 in a Class 3A area playoff game to advance to the regional quarterfinals against 26-6 Leonard, a 44-42 winner over Whitewright. The Commerce-Leonard game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Greenville High School. Commerce opened the playoffs with a 74-64 win over Blue Ridge. Leonard opened with a 49-38 bi-district win over Grand Saline.
Celeste, now 23-7, whipped Clarksville 72-59 in its Class 2A area game and advances to the regional quarterfinals to play 28-3 Muenster at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Prosper. Muenster, ranked No. 22 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, has beaten Honey Grove 43-31 and McLeod 45-32 in its two playoff games. Celeste opened the playoffs with a 65-63 win over Collinsville.
Grant Hess, a 6-3 senior, is averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for Muenster.
Bland lost its 2A area game to North Hopkins, 62-44. The Tigers, who won their bi-district playoff 51-36 over Tioga, finished the season at 30-7.
UIL boys basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class 5A — Red Oak 78, Royse City 62
Class 3A — Commerce 74, Blue Ridge 64
Class 2A — McLeod 58, Boles 47
Class 2A — Celeste 65, Collinsville 63
Class 2A — Bland 51, Tioga 36
Class 2A — Lindsay 55, Wolfe City 45
Area
Class 3A — Commerce 50, Keene 47
Class 2A — Celeste 72. Clarksville 59
Class 2A — North Hopkins 62, Bland 44
Regional quarterfinals
Class 3A — Commerce vs. Leonard, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Greenville.
Class 2A — Celeste vs. Muenster, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Prosper.
TAPPS boys basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class A — Greenville Christian 68, Waxahachie Prep 39
Area
Class A — Prestonwood North 53, Greenville Christian 39.
UIL girls basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class 5A — Royse City 78, Waco University 48
Class 4A — Caddo Mills 48, Mabank 47
Class 3A — Pottsboro 30, Lone Oak 22
Class 2A — Alvord 72, Bland 44
Class 2A — Muenster 63, Wolfe City 21
Class 2A — Cumby 55, Detroit 33
Class 2A — Boles 42, Rivercrest 23
Class A — Bloomburg 64, Campbell 14
Area
Class 5A — Royse City 66, Lufkin 39
Class 4A — Paris 82, Caddo Mills 73
Class 2A — Muenster 65, Cumby 25
Class 2A — Boles 53, Sam Rayburn 50
Regional quarterfinals
Class 5A — Red Oak 60, Royse City 52
Class 2A — Muenster 54, Boles 27
