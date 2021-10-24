COMMERCE — DaShawn Jackson accounted for six touchdowns as the Commerce Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 55-20 win over the Rains Wildcats in football on Friday.
Tatiana Beard was crowned as homecoming queen and Ashton Seale king in pre-game ceremonies and then Jackson started the show with a 75-yard TD pass to Dre Gadlin on Commerce’s third play of the game.
Rains punted and Jackson ran 48 yards for another score on Commerce’s next play from scrimmage.
Rains mounted a 12-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 2-yard Audi McAree plunge.
Commerce drove and Jackson scored from 9 yards, with the Wildcats answering with a K.J. Burns’ 15-yard TD run.
With six seconds left, Jackson ran 44 yards for another score to make it 27-14 Commerce at the half.
While Commerce fumbled its first drive of the second half, the Tigers scored on the other four possession while holding Rains to just one score by Burns in the second half. Jackson added a 71-yard touchdown run and a 63-yard scoring catch on a pass from Darren Beal. Beal also delivered to Kendrick Greer for a 38-yard score and Izayah Simon dove in from 3 yards after a 75-yard run set up the score.
Jackson finished with 226 yards rushing and four touchdowns, a 63-yard scoring catch and the 75-yard touchdown pass. Simon ran for 142 yards with a score.
For Rains, McAree rushed for 102 yards and a score. Burns ran 145 yards and scored twice.
Commerce goes to 3-3 and 2-3 in district while Rains falls to 2-5 and 1-4. Commerce hosts Winnsboro on Friday. Rains hosts Mineola.
