GRAND PRAIRIE — Oliver Roberts of Commerce finished fifth to lead Commerce to the boys team title at the Region II-3A cross country meet on Tuesday.
Roberts completed the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes. 6.82 seconds. David Soto of Winnsboro won with a 17:35.31; followed by Riley Nedrow of Boyd, 17:42.51; and David Magdaleno of Waskom, 17:42.51.
Ben Angel of Commerce also finished in the top 10 in eighth place at 19:30.88 as the Tigers scored 64 points to win ahead of Valley View (96) and Calllisburg (114). Lone Oak was 13th with 326 points.
Andres Serrano of Commerce was 20th (20:11.36), Sacramento Galvan-Vargas was 24th (20:18.76), Chase Gossett was 28th (20:34.19) and Jose Serrano placed 47th (20:58.44).
Trevor Boyer was 25th (20:21.16) to lead Lone Oak. Next for Lone Oak were Slade Ainsworth, 47th (21:39.05); Connell Lynch, 92nd (22:17.02); Laurence Coleman, 101st (22:2P7.80); Isaiah Hart, 114th (22:53.49) and Seth Lynch, 152nd (24:43.33).
The Commerce Lady Tigers were seventh in the girls team standings with 223 points. Whitesboro won with 62 points, Quitman was second (90) and Pilot Point (119) took third. Lone Oak placed 18th with 460 points.
Elaine Eborn led Commerce, placing fourth in the girls 3,200-meter race at 14:21.16.
Madelyn Nichol led Lone Oak, placing 70th (16.59.82).
The Class 3A boys and girls races at the state cross country meet are scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Commerce boys results
5,000-meter race
5. Oliver Roberts 19:06.98
8. Ben Angel 19:30.88
24. Sacramento Galvan-Vargas 20:18.76
28. Chase Gossett 20:34.19
47. Jose Serrano 20:58.44
Commerce girls results
3,200-meter race
4. Elaine Eborn 14:21.16
45. Emma Gossett 16:21.10
47. Sydnee Burrell 16:23.23
66. Jordyn Dowdy 16:57.78
88. Julie Eborn 17:17.20
89. Heidy De La Cruz 17:18.99
Lone Oak boys results
5,000-meter race
25. Trevor Boyer was 25th 20:21.16
47. Slade Ainsworth 21:39.05
92. Connell Lynch 22:17.02
101. Laurence Coleman 22:27.80
114. Isaiah Hart 22:53.49
152. Seth Lynch 24:43.33
Lone Oak girls results
3,200-meter race
70. Madelyn Nichol 16:59.82
87. Lillie Hammond 17:15.49
109. Kamaea Thomas 17:42.85
112. Lillian Walker 17:50.31
139. Claire Evans 18:41.83
141. Grace Fort 18:43.49
