ABILENE — Colt Cooper, who as a youngster followed his father Chawn Cooper around for a long time at powerlfting meets, has now become a state champion.
Cooper, who watched his father’s lifters from Greenville, Caddo Mills and other schools win state titles, took the Division 2 275-pound class with his total of 1,800 pounds. Cooper squated 725 pounds, benched 430 and deadlifted 645.
Landon Henke of Needville matched Cooper’s total with 1,800 pounds but Cooper was awarded the title because he weighed less at the weigh-in. Cooper barely made the weight at 242.2 pounds. Henke weighed 265.
Colt and his father elected for him to move up from the 242-pound class because of Ingleside lifter Seth Ruff, who won the 242s with a total of 1,885 (750-445-690). Ruff led all lifters in Division 2 with his total.
Cooper, an all-state tight end for the Panthers, has signed to play football for Abilene Christian and ranks among the Class 4A state leaders in the shot put and discus.
Four lifters from Greenville and one from Royse City won medals in Division 1.
Daniel Bueno led the Lion lifters with a third-place finish in the 308s. He squatted 700, benched 365 and deadlifted 645 for a 1,710 total.
Alex Rodriguez of Greenville was fifth in the 380s with a 1,645 total.
Bryan Rodriguez of Greenville was fifth in the 132s at 1,160.
GianCarlos Belteton of Greenville was fifth in the 198s (1,160).
Zack Doyle from Royse City was fourth in the 123s (1,045).
Lifters from Wolfe City and Celeste competed in the Division 3 meet.
THSPA State Meet
Taylor County Expo Center
Division 1
Team standings — 1. Klye Lehman 14, 2. Odessa 12, 3. Elgin 10, 4. Conroe 10, 5. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 9, 6. Weslaco 9, 7. McAllen 8, 8. Mansfield Timberview 8, 9. Canyon Randall 7, 10. Copperas Cove 7, 11. La Joya Palmview 7, 12. Weatherford 7, 13. Tyler Legacy 7, 14. The Woodlands 6, 15. Edinburg 6, 16. Burleson 6, 17. Weslaco East 6, 18. Greenville 6, 33. Royse City 2.
Squat bench deadlift total
114-pound class
9. Austin Reynolds, Royse City 330-175-300-805
12. Dillon Bobbitt, Greenville 250-105-250-605
123-pound class
4. Zack Doyle, Royse City 420-225-400-1045
132-pound class
5. Bryan Rodriguez, Greenville 275-260-425-1160
148-pound class
9. Alejandro Vasquez, Greenville 435-245-435-1115
165-pound class
11. Sam Mitchum, Royse City 475-270-500-1245
198-pound class
5. GianCarlos Belteton, Greenville 660-445-505-1610
308-pound class
3. Daniel Bueno, Greenville 700-365-645-1710
5. Alex Rodriguez, Greenville 690-410-550-1645
Division 2
Team standings — 1. Mathis 21, 2. Brownsboro 20, 3. Gainesville 12, 4. Needville 12, 5. Ingleside 10, 6. Port Lavaca Calhoun 9, 7. Van Alstyne 7, 8. San Antonio Cole 7, 9. Quinlan Ford 7, 10. Jourdanton 7, 11. Geronimo Navarro 7, 12. Jasper 7, 13. Carrizo Springs 7.
275-pound class
1. Colt Cooper, Quinlan Ford 725-430-645-1800
Division 3
Team standings — 1. Sundown 27, 2. Post 18, 3. Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 15, 4. Ozona 14, 5. San Saba 12, 6. LaPryor 11, 7. Bosqueville 10, 8. Floydada 7, 9. Hawley 9 7. 10. Yorktown 7.
181-pound class
10. Waylon Vidler, Celeste 400-295-450-1145
275-pound class
10. Canyon Cooksy, Wolfe City 620-305-465-1390
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.