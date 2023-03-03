Royse City-ex Nevaeh Zavala and the High Point women’s basketball team of North Carolinba are headed to the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament.
The 16-13 Panthers, who went 13-5 in conference play, opened the tournament with a 50-43 win over the University of South Carolina Upstate on Thursday at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers are to play in the semifinals at 8 p.m. on Saturday, also at Bojangles Coliseum.
Zavala, a 6-0 freshman, has scored 54 points in 18 games. She’s shooting .358 from the field and .588 from the line. She’s also produced 31 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots.
---
Royse City-ex Maci Bookout scored 73 points for Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s women’s basketball team this season.
Bookout also pulled down 35 rebounds, handed out 12 assists and produced 12 steals. The 5-6 sophomore shot .434 from the field and .813 from the free throw line.
The Savage Storm finished the season on Saturday with a 77-60 loss at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Southeastern Oklahoma wound up at 7-20 overall and 5-17 in the Great American Conference.
---
Former Royse City Lady Bulldog Maggie Hutka scored 4 points and pulled down five rebounds in Colorado Christian’s 61-57 loss to South Dakota Mines in the Panthers’ season basketball finale on Saturday.
Hutka, a 6-1 freshman, averaged 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She shot .368 from the field and .636 from the free throw line. She also produced 49 assists, 21 steals and eight blocked shots.
Colorado Christian finished the season at 10-18 overall and 6-16 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference to place 11th of 15 teams.
---
Royse City-ex Damon Dozier recorded 42 tackles this past football season as a defensive back at McMurry, including 21 solos. The 5-9 175-pound sophomore also broke up one pass.
McMurry finished the season at 1-9.
---
Colt Cooper, a freshman from Quinlan Ford, placed ninth for Abilene Christian in the shot put at the Western Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships. Cooper’s best throw was 49 feet, 9 inches.
Jorden Okyere of Grand Canyon won the event with a throw of 60-6.
Cooper was a state champion powerlifter at Quinlan Ford and also won state titles in the Class 4A shot put and discus. He’s also a tight end on the Abilene Christian football team and was an all-state tight end at Ford.
