Royse City-ex Tyson Neighbors shut out the Texas Longhorns for three innings to save a 6-5 baseball victory for the Kansas State Wildcats.
Neighbors allowed only one hit and one walk while striking out eight to record his fifth save of the season.
“Neighbors was the difference maker in today’s game,” said Kansas State coach Pete Hughes. “He was dominant.”
Neighbors, who is a 6-2, 220-pound sophomore right-hander, lowered his earned run average to 1.16. He’s allowed only 10 hits and six walks in 23 1/3 innings while striking out 42. Opposing hitters are batting only .125 against Neighbors.
Neighbors, who has a 3-1 record, hasn’t allowed a run in his last eight outings.
Neighbors had a 5.40 ERA as a freshman last season, giving up 14 walks in 8 1/3 innings while striking out 13.
The Wildcats are 21-14 for the season after beating Creighton 10-0 on Monday. They are to head to Lawrence, Kansas for a three-game series against the Jayhawks that starts on Friday.
