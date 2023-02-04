After completing his junior college football career at Navarro College in Corsicana, former Greenville Lion Tyrecus Davis has joined the Wyoming Cowboys.
Davis, a 5-10, 180-pound defensive back, spent three years at Navarro, including the 2020 season that was shortened due to COVID-19. He played in 26 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 80 tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups and he forced two fumbles.
Davis returned an interception and a fumble recovery for touchdowns. In 2022 he also returned four kickoffs for 48 yards and one punt for seven yards.
He had also had a knack for making big returns for the Greenville Lions, returning three interceptions and a kickoff for TDs his senior season and a missed field goal 108 yards for a TD as a junior.
Davis was also recruited by UTEP, Colorado State and San Jose State before signing with Wyoming.
---
Royse City-ex Nevaeh Zavala has appeared in 13 basketball games this season for the High Point women’s basketball team of North Carolina. Zavala is averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds. She’s also produced four steals and three blocked shots.
High Point is 9-12 for the season after losing 64-51 to UNC Asheville on Wednesday. The Panthers are scheduled to play again on Saturday at Charleston Southern in Charleston, South Carolina.
---
Former Royse City Lady Bulldog Maggie Hutka is averaging 6.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Colorado Christian women’s basketball team. Hutka’s also recorded 37 assists, 15 steals and eight blocked shots.
The Cougars are 9-12 for the season after beating Chadron State 74-71 on Jan. 31. They’re scheduled to play again on Saturday in Lakewood, Colorado against Western Colorado.
---
Royse City-ex Maci Bookout has appeared in 18 games this season for the Southeastern Oklahoma State University women’s basketball team. She’s scored 26 points, pulled down 20 rebounds, handed out eight assists and produced 10 steals.
The Savage Storm are 4-15 for the season following a 62-34 loss at Harding, Arkansas on Thursday.
They’re scheduled to play again on Saturday at Arkansas Tech in Russellville, Arkansas.
