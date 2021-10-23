Wolfe City-ex Tony Joe White has coached the Birmingham-Southern Panthers to their best start in football since 1934.
The Panthers beat Centre College 28-21 last week in Danville, Kentucky to start off the season 6-0 for the first time in 87 years.
The Panthers, who are nationally-ranked for the first time in nine years, have moved up to No. 22 in the NCAA Division III rankings. It’s their second-highest ranking in program history.
Birmingham-Southern will entertain Rhodes (Tennessee) for homecoming at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Krulak Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
Birmingham-Southern is ranked 13th in Division III in rushing defense, allowing just 63.2 yards per game, 16th in total defense (235.3 yards per game) and seventh in scoring defense (9.83 points per game). The Panthers are 11th in total offense (509.7 ypg) and 15th in scoring offense (44.2 ppg).
White played quarterback at Wolfe City and Leonard in high school and at Texas A&M University-Commerce. He’s also been an assistant coach at Centre, Belhaven (Mississippi), Southeast Missouri State and Southwest Baptist (Missouri) and at Brownsboro High School in Texas.
---
Greenville-ex Jeff Ayers is to be inducted into the Trinity Valley Community College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday in Athens.
Ayers, who was a mascot for the Greenville Lions’ cheerleading squad, was also a mascot at Trinity Valley from 1984-88, earning the President’s Award.
He was also a mascot for the Lamar Cardinals, earning all-America honors with the cheerleading squad. After graduating from Lamar, Ayers went on to work at the National Cheerleading Association, teaching mascots at camps throughout the nation.
Ayers later landed the role of Baby Bop, portraying the diminutive character for 15 seasons on the PBS TV series “Barney and Friends.”
He’s also been a Mini Rowdy for the Dallas Cowboys and a Mini Mavs Man for the Dallas Mavericks.
---
Brandon Stephens dipped below the 200-yard passing mark for the first time in four games for the Panhandle State Aggies’ football team.
The freshman quarterback from Greenville was 19-of-38 passing for 154 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 48-6 home loss at Goodwell, Oklahoma to Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Stephens was limited to 20 yards rushing on six carries.
Stephens is 69-of-130 passing for 999 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He’s rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 44 carries.
The 3-5 Aggies are scheduled to play again at home at 2 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas Baptist.
---
Ex-Greenville Lion Tucker Momon tied for the team lead in tackles with eight during East Texas Baptist University’s 34-0 football loss last week to Hardin-Simmons.
Momon, a 6-0, 200-pound freshman linebacker, led the Tigers with six solo tackles and also forced a fumble, which he recovered.
The 3-3 Tigers are to play next in Sherman against Austin College, kicking off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
---
Ketron Jackson Jr., a freshman wide receiver from Royse City, has caught two passes for 15 yards for the 4-3 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they entertain 1-5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 11 a.m. on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
---
Greenville junior defender Payton Franklin is tied with a teammate for most minutes played for the Dallas Baptist Soccer team at 729. Franklin has taken two shots this season for the 4-4 Patriots, who are scheduled to play at home at 7 p.m. on Saturday against Lone Star Conference foe West Texas A&M.
