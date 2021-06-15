Less than an inch.
By that slim margin Tara Davis of the University of Texas won a national NCAA outdoor long jump title in Eugene, Oregon to go with her national indoor championship. Davis, who trailed most of the competition, took the lead by 3/4 of an inch with her fifth jump of 21 feet, 11 3/4 inches (6.70 meters). That would hold up as the winning jump as Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M was second at 21-11 and Jasmine Moore from George wound up third at 21-10.
Davis, whose father Ty Davis and grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville, celebrated her victory with a little dance on the track wearing a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. Her victorious dance went viral on the Internet.
Davis also won the indoor title back in March at Fayetteville, Arkansas with a national indoor-record jump of 22-9 (6.93 meters).
Lane, who was with her granddaughter in Eugene, said this would be Davis’ last meet as a Lady Longhorn. Davis graduates in August.
Next up for Davis will be next week’s U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, also in Eugene. Davis has qualified to compete for spots on the U.S. team in the long jump aand 100-meter hurdles. She did not compete in the hurdles at the NCAA outdoor championships.
Davis broke the U.S. college record in the outdoor long jump with a leap of 23-5 1/4 (7.14 meters) at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, which are named for a former Greenville coach. Davis currently ranks second in the world to Ese Brume of Nigeria (23-6 1/4).
---
Caddo Mills sophomore Riley Bost finished the 2021 baseball season for the UT Arlington Mavericks with a 6.39 earned run average. Bost allowed 15 hits, six walks and nine earned runs in 12 2/3 innings. He struck out nine. He limited opposing hitters to a .294 batting average.
Bost started on the mound for the Mavericks during an 11-5 victory over Troy (Ala.) in pool play of the Sunbelt Conference tournament at Montgomery, Alabama. He allowed one hit and one earned run in one inning. Nine pitchers threw for UTA in that nine-inning game, all pitching for just one inning.
UTA lost 5-4 to South Alabama in the semifinals of the Sunbelt tournament to finish the season with a 27-30 record.
