After waiting nearly three years to compete for a national championship, University of Texas junior Tara Davis made the most of her opportunity by winning the NCAA indoor long jump event in record-setting fashion.
Davis, whose father Ty Davis and grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville, leaped 22 feet, 9 inches to win the national title and set a new collegiate indoor record, new meet record and new facility record at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville this past weekend. Davis also set a new UT school record after tying Marshevet Hooker’s record of 22-1/4 on Davis’ second attempt. She also leads the world in that event for the 2021 indoor season.
Davis sat out the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2019 after transferring from the University of Georgia. She only competed once during the 2020 seasons due to injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic. She was fourth in the long jump (20-3) at the Big 12 indoor meet in 2019 and second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.29 seconds).
She’s the first Lady Longhorn since 2016 to win an NCAA indoor national track and field championship.
“It feels amazing,” said Tara in an interview published by FloTrack. “Like I said it’s been a long time coming. Ups and downs, injuries all over the place. And finally got the jump I’d been wishing for and praying for. And it just feels good to be a collegiate record-holder. To even touch 22 feet again.
“I have so much more in the tank. I only did three jumps and I know if I did those next three I could have gone farther. We’ve got to wait for that. We have to relax. I’m just really excited for what’s in store. I’m glad I made the qualification marks for the Olympic trials. I’ve been shooting for that for the last four years, three years. I finally hit it and I cannot wait for the future.”
Davis set a national indoor high school record when she leaped 21-11 while a senior at Agoura Hills, California and was the 2017 MaxPreps Female High School Athlete of the Year.
She was also third in the long jump (21-2 3/4) at the NCAA indoor championships in 2018 while competing for Georgia and was sixth in the 60-meter hurdles. She also placed fifth in the NCAA outdoor championships in the long jump in 2018.
Her father Ty ran hurdles and on the 4x100-meter relay for the Greenville Lions, who finished second in the Class 5A team standings at the state meet in 1990.
---
Greenville Lion-ex Payton Franklin has started both games at midfielder for the 0-2 Dallas Baptist soccer team.
Franklin, a sophomore, has taken one shot on goal but has not scored.
The Patriots, who had their fall season postponed due to concerns over the pandemic, lost their season opener 3-2 at Permian Basin and then lost 1-0 at West Texas A&M. Their scheduled home debut for 2021 is on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Lone Star Conference member Oklahoma Christian.
---
Former Lone Oak Lady Buff Mariah Nichols pitched 3 1/3 innings for Memphis in a 6-1 softball loss on Saturday to Indiana State. Nichols struck out three and walked one while giving up five hits and five earned runs.
Memphis went 3-2 this weekend against Mississippi Valley and Indiana State to improve to 4-14 for the season.
The Tigers are scheduled to play next on Wednesday at Murray State in Kentucky.
