Two track field meets; two collegiate records.
That’s what University of Texas sophomore Tara Davis has done in the long jump in her last two college track and field meets. Davis, whose father Ty Davis and grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville, broke Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s 36-year-old outdoor college record with a leap of 23 feet, 5 1/4 inches on Friday at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin. Joyner-Kersee, the former Olympic heptathlon champion, set the previous college record in 1985 with a leap of 22-11 1/4.
Davis also set meet, Mike A. Myers Stadium and school records with her historic jump and became the first women’s college long jumper to leap past 23 feet with a legal wind. She’s already qualified to compete in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in the long jump.
Davis set a women’s college indoor record in her previous meet, leaping 22-9 to win the NCAA title in a meet two weeks ago in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Davis now holds three national records including the national indoor high school record when she leaped 21-11 while a senior at Agoura Hills, California and was the 2017 MaxPreps Female High School Athlete of the Year.
Her father ran on the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay at the state meet at Austin in 1990 as Greenville finished second in the 5A team standings.
---
Former Lone Oak Lady Buff Mariah Nichols pitched in two games in relief this past weekend for Memphis in a pair of softball losses at South Florida in Tampa.
Nichols pitched 2 1/3 innings in a 5-1 loss on Sunday, giving up two hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out two.
She also pitched 4 2/3 innings in an 8-0 loss on Saturday, allowing only one hit, three earned runs and four walks while striking out two.
The senior right-hander leads the Tigers in innings pitched with 49. She’s allowed 53 hits and 37 walks while striking out 25.
The 6-20 Tigers are scheduled to play next on Tuesday at Central Arkansas in Conway.
---
Greenville-ex Tucker Momon recorded one tackle in East Texas Baptist’s 51-20 football victory over Texas Lutheran last weekend in Marshall.
The Tigers’ victory gave them third place in the American Southwest Conference. They finished the shortened spring season at 3-2.
Momon, a 6-0, 200-pound freshman linebacker, finished the season with six tackles, including two solos.
---
Caddo Mills sophomore Riley Bost pitched in relief during UT Arlington’s 8-7 baseball loss to Houston on Saturday in Houston.
Bost gave up one hit, one walk and two earned runs.
Bost has pitched 4 2/3 innings this season for the Mavericks, giving up six hits, four earned run and three walks with four strikeouts.
The 10-13 Mavericks are scheduled to play next at home 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Clay Gould Ball Park against Texas Christian.
---
Former Greenville Lion Payton Franklin started at midfielder for the Dallas Baptist Patriots in their 0-0 soccer tie with Oklahoma Christian last weekend in Oklahoma City.
Franklin, a sophomore, has appeared in six games for the Patriots, having taken four shots with one shot on goal.
The 1-4-1 Patriots are to play next at home on Tuesday against Lubbock Christian, starting at 5 p.m.
