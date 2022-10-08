Former Greenville Lion Brandon Stephens passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns to lead Panhandle State to a 28-16 homecoming football victory over Louisiana Christian University.
Stephens completed 15 of 30 attempts, including touchdown passes of 8 and 80 yards to Jaishone Brown and 25 yards to Cuttino Rhea.
Stephens has now thrown for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns this season with five interceptions. He’s completed 91 of 186 attempts and has a quarterback rating of 106.17.
The sophomore quarterback has also rushed for 158 yards and three TDs on 59 carries.
The 3-3 Aggies are scheduled to play again at 2 p.m. Saturday at home in Goodwell, Oklahoma, against 2-3 Wayland Baptist.
---
Royse City-ex Ketron Jackson Jr. caught a 6-yard touchdown pass for Arkansas during the Razorbacks’ 49-26 football loss to No. 2 Alabama. The Razorbacks needed the touchdown because they were trailing 28-0 when Jackson scored with 21 seconds left before halftime.
The 6-2, 203-pound sophomore wide receiver caught four passes for 48 yards. He’s now caught seven passes for 151 yards and two TDs this season. He’s averaging a team-best 21.6 yards per catch.
The 3-2 Razorbacks are to play again at 11 a.m. on Saturday at No. 23 Mississippi State. The game will be televised on the SEC network. Jackson wears No. 2.
---
Quinlan Ford-ex Colt Cooper has appeared in all five of Abilene Christian’s football games this season as a tight end. He’s caught three passes for 14 yards.
The Wildcats are 4-1 for the season after beating Utah State 26-10. They’ll play at Stephen F. Austin at p.m. on Saturday in Nacogdoches.
---
Ja’Juan Mason, the son of former Greenville Lion Junior Mason, has caught six passes for 132 yards and one TD for Midwestern State University’s football team.
The Mustangs are 3-2 for the season after falling 30-27 to Western New Mexico in overtime.
Midwestern State is to entertain West Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Wichita Falls.
---
Wolfe City-ex Tony Joe White has coached Birmingham-Southern to a 3-1 record in football this season following a 24-10 win last week over Berry College of Georgia.
White, who also played football at Leonard, became the Panthers’ sixth head coach in program history in 2016. He coached them to a school-record 10 victories last season.
The Panthers are to face No. 5 nationally-ranked Trinity at 1 p.m. on Saturday in San Antonio.
---
Former Greenville Lion Tyrecus Davis racked up three solo tackles as Navarro College beat Blinn 39-27 in football.
Davis, a 5-10, 180-pound sophomore defensive back, ranks fifth on the team in tackles for the season with 17. He’s also intercepted a pass and broken up three passes.
The 3-2 Bulldogs are to play Rezolution Prep Academy of Arlington at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Corsicana. Rezolution Prep recently lost 76-0 to Blinn.
---
Hannah Nimmo, a state golf medalist from Wolfe City and Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy, tied for 43rd for Fort Hays State of Kansas in a recent golf tournament.
Nimmo fired rounds of 88 and 81 for a 169 title as her team finished ninth in the Lady Tiger Classic in Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays’ next scheduled tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Fall Regional Preview at Larchwood, Iowa.
---
Former Boles Lady Hornet Bailey Miller produced nine kills and five digs during West Virginia’s 25-22, 28-26, 25-18 volleyball home loss on Wednesday to Kansas State.
Miller, who is a 6-3 freshman, ranks second on the team in kills for the season with 179 to go with a team-high 18 aces, six assists, 18 blocks and 133 digs.
The 6-10 Mountaineers will next face Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown.
---
Greenville-ex Payton Franklin ranks second in minutes played this season with 888 for the Dallas Baptist soccer team. The senior defender has started all 10 games for the 2-4-4 Patriots, who are to play again at home at 1 p.m. Saturday against Lone Star Conference rival Eastern New Mexico.
