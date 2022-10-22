Brandon Stephens and the Panhandle State Aggies of Oklahoma passed for 337 yards but rushed for zero yards in a 41-18 football loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God.
Stephens, a sophomore from Greenville, was 14-of-31 passing for 114 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ed Wilder. But Southwester intercepted five of his passes. Backup quarterback Dontrail Session went 9-of-17 passing for 223 yards and two TDs.
Stephens led the Aggies with 28 yards rushing on eight carries.
Stephens leads the Aggie rushers for the season with 260 yards and three TDs on 77 carries. He's also 121-of-251 passing for 1,354 yards, 12 TDs and 12 interceptions.
The 4-4 Aggies are off this week and are scheduled to play again on Oct. 29 at Arizona Christian.
---
Royse City-ex Ketron Jackson Jr. caught three passes for 55 yards during the Arkansas Razorbacks' 52-35 football win at Brigham Young.
Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson was 29-of-40 passing for 367 yards and five TDs.
Jackson leads the Razorback receivers in yards per catch at 19.4. He's caught five passes for 97 yards and a TD.
Arkansas, 4-3 for the season, is off this week and plays next on Oct. 29 at Auburn.
---
Quinlan Ford-ex Colt Cooper caught one pass for a yard during Abilene Christian's 21-18 football win over Southern Utah.
Cooper, a 6-4, 245-pound freshman tight end, has caught six passes this season for 47 yards.
The 5-2 Wildcats are off this week and will play next on Oct. 29 at North Dakota.
---
Former Greenville Lion Tyrecus Davis recorded three solo tackles and an interception he returned 10 yards during Navarro Junior College's 29-23 football to Trinity Valley.
Davis, a 5-10, 180-pound sophomore defensive back, ranks fifth on the team for tackles this season with 24 and has intercepted two passes and broken up
The 4-3 Bulldogs are off this week. Their next game is scheduled for Oct. 29 at Cisco College.
---
Boles-ex Bailey Miller put away 11 kills and has seven digs on offense during West Virginia's 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 volleyball loss to Kansas.
Miller, a 6-3 freshman, is tied for the team lead in kills for the season with 225. She's also served for 19 aces, plus has recorded 23 blocks and 169 digs.
The 7-13 Mountaineers are scheduled to play again at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the University of Texas.
---
Greenville-ex Payton Franklin ranks second on the Dallas Baptist soccer team in minutes played for the season with 1,245. The senior defender has started all 14 matches for the Patriots, who are 5-5-4 for the season following a 2-0 win over Oklahoma Christian on Wednesday.
The Patriots are scheduled to play again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls.
