Former Royse City Bulldog pitcher Tyson Neighbors is on the Stopper of the Year midseason watch list for college baseball.
Neighbors, who is a sophomore at Kansas State, made the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association list. The award, which will be named on June 16, is presented to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I.
Neighbors picked up a win and a save in the Wildcats’ 3-2 and 10-8 wins last week over No. 14 nationally-ranked Texas Tech. He is now 4-1 for the season with a team-low earned run average of 1.06. He’s allowed only 12 hits and 11 walks with 61 strikeouts in 34 innings. Opposing hitters are only batting .106 against the right-hander.
Kansas State, 28-18 for the season was to play a three-game home series this weekend in Manhattan against Southeast Missouri State.
---
Royse City-ex Kassidi Mullen, who is a sophomore outfielder at UT-Tyler, earned second-team All-Lone Star Conference honors in women’s softball
Mullen is batting .342 this season for the 52-4 Eagles, scoring 38 runs and driving in 13. She’s made only two errors in 60 chances for a .967 fielding percentage.
The No. 3 nationally-ranked Patriots are competing this weekend in the LSC tournament in Tyler.
---
Former Royse City Lady Bulldog Brooke Johnson, a sophomore pitcher at Henderson State in Arkansas, was named to the honorable mention list of the Great American Conference softball team.
Johnson went 7-7 on the mound with a 4.15 earned run average. She struck out 58 in 86 2/3 innings while giving up 97 hits and 23 walks.
She also batted .230 for the season with five home runs and 23 runs batted in.
