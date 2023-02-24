Royse City-ex Maci Bookout has scored 71 points for Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s women’s basketball team this season.
Bookout has also pulled down 33 rebounds, handed out 12 assists and produced 12 steals. The 5-6 sophomore is shooting .431 from the field and a team-best .839 from the free throw line.
The 7-19 Savage Storm, who are 5-16 in conference play, are to end the regular season at Northwestern Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Saturday in Alva, Oklahoma.
---
Former Royse City Lady Bulldog Maggie Hutka scored 8 points in Colorado Christian’s 70-61 basketball loss to Black Hills State on Tuesday. She also finished with three assists and a rebound.
Hutka is averaging 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She’s shooting .371 from the field and .636 from the line. The 6-1 freshman also produced 49 assists and 20 steals.
The 10-17 Panthers, who are 6-15 in conference play, are to close out the regular season at home in Lakewood, Colorado, at 1 p.m. Saturday against South Dakota Mines.
---
Royse City-ex Nevaeh Zavala has scored 54 points in 17 games this women’s basketball season for High Point of North Carolina. Zavala has pulled down 31 rebounds, plus has recorded four steals and three blocked shots.
High Point is 14-13 for the season and 12-5 in conference play heading into its regular-season finale at 4 p.m. Saturday against Winthrop in the Qubein Center in High Point.
---
Royse City-ex Damon Dozier recorded 42 tackles this past football season as a defensive back at McMurry, including 21 solos. The 5-9 175-pound sophomore also broke up one pass.
McMurry finished the season at 1-9.
