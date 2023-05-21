Royse City-ex Tyson Neighbors had a busy weekend on the mound for the Kansas State Wildcats.
Neighbors, who is on the watch list for the Stopper of the Year award, pitched 6 1/3 innings in relief for the Wildcats in their 7-6 Big 12 win over Texas Christian University and a 4-3 loss to the Horned Frogs.
Neighbors, a hard-throwing sophomore right-hander, improved his season record to 5-1 in the 7-6 victory. He allowed two hits and two earned runs in two innings with one walk and three strikeouts.
He allowed five hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in the 4-3 loss, with no walks and five strikeouts.
Neighbors, whose earned run average was under 1.00 earlier in the season, still ranks among the Big 12 leaders with a 2.01 ERA. He’s allowed 21 hits and 10 earned runs in 44 2/3 innings with 13 walks and 78 strikeouts. Opposing hitters are batting only .139 against Neighbors.
The 33-22 Wildcats will head to the Big 12 baseball tournament as the fifth seed and will take on No. 4 TCU in a rematch at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
---
Royse City-ex Cassidi Mullen scored a run in UT-Tyler’s 6-2 victory over West Texas A&M in the championship game of the NCAA Division II South Central Super Regional softball tournament.
The 59-4 Patriots advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series in Chattanooga, Tennessee. UT-Tyler will open the World Series at 10 a.m. Thursday against Cal State San Marcos. UT-Tyler has won its last 35 games.
Mullen also had a hit and scored a run in the Patriots’ 6-5 win over West Texas A&M in the super regional.
The sophomore, who played right field in both games, ranks fourth on the team with a .346 batting average. She’s scored 43 runs and has driven in 15 runs. She’s also stolen eight bases.
Her fielding percentage is .972 with only two errors in 72 chances with 67 putouts and three assists.
