Royse City-ex Tyson Neighbors did not allow an earned run in three relief appearances this weekend against Kansas to lower his earned run average to 0.99.
Neighbors helped the Kansas State Wildcats sweep rival Kansas in Big 12 baseball victories of 5-4, 6-1 and 21-18.
The 6-2, 220-pound sophomore right-hander allowed no hits, no runs and no walks while striking out one in an inning, saving the Wildcats' 5-4 victory. It was his sixth save.
Then he pitched another scoreless, hitless inning of relief in the 6-1 win. He struck out two.
Finally, he allowed one hit, one walk and an unearned run in two innings of the Wildcats' 21-18 win. He struck out three.
Neighbors is 3-1 for the season with a 0.99 ERA. He's allowed only 11 hits and seven walks in 27 1/3 innings with 48 strikeouts. Opposing hitters are batting only .117 against Neighbors, who hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 11 outings.
The 24-14 Wildcats, who are 9-6 in conference play, are to play Wichita State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
