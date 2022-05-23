Tyson Neighbors, a freshman from Royse City, struck out three batters in an inning in relief on Tuesday for the Kansas State baseball team.
Neighbors allowed one hit, one walk and one earned run during the Wildcats’ 8-2 loss to No. 3 ranked Virginia Tech.
The 6-1, 220-pound right-hander has pitched in nine games this season. He owns a 5.40 earned run average, allowing eight hits and 14 walks in 8 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts.
Kansas State. 27-25 for the season, is in Morgantown, West Virginia this weekend for a three-game series against West Virginia.
---
Riley Bost, a junior from Caddo Mills, has pitched in seven games this season for the Northern Colorado baseball team. Bost is 0-3 with an 11.07 earned run average He’s struck out 20 batters in 20 1/3 innings and has allowed 27 hits and 17 walks.
The Bears are 12-36 for the season and 8-16 in Big Sky Conference play.
Bost transferred from UT Arlington, where he pitched two seasons for the Mavericks.
---
Bailie Ragsdale, a freshman from Lone Oak, batted .311 this season for the Northwestern State Lady Demons’ softball team of Louisiana.
Ragsdale started 48 games for the Lady Demons, pounding 41 hits, scoring 17 runs and driving in eight runs. She stole five bases. As an outfielder she finished with a 1.000 fielding percentage with 47 putouts, one assist and no errors in 48 chances.
Northwestern Louisiana finished at 29-22 for the season and 10-8 to finish fourth in the Southland Conference.
Texas A&M University-Commerce will be joining Northwestern Louisiana in the Southland Conference next season.
