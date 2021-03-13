Maci Bookout and the Southeastern Oklahoma State University women’s basketball team ended their season with a heartbreaking loss.
The Savage Storm lost 58-56 in the finals of the Great American Conference tournament to Southern Nazarene University on a pair of free throws by SAU’s Cassandra Awatt with two seconds remaining.
SAU advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament while Southeastern Oklahoma State University finished with a 13-8 season record.
Bookout, a 5-6 freshman from Royse City, appeared in 13 games for the Savage Storm, averaging 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. She shot .429 from the field and .692 from the free throw line. Bookout recorded three steals and a blocked shot.
The Savage Storm beat Arkansas Tech 68-58 and Harding 73-55 on the way to the conference tournament finals. Bookout scored five points in the win over Harding, hitting both of her shots including a 3-pointer. She also recorded three rebounds and an assist.
Bookout’s father Dallas Bookout recently announced that he is stepping down as head girls basketball coach at Royse City High School so he can watch his kids compete in athletics but will remain on as the girls athletic director.
---
Lone Oak-ex Mariah Nichols leads the Memphis softball pitching staff with a 6.26 earned run average. Nichols, a senior right-hander, has struck out 13 in 31 1/3 innings while allowing 36 hits and 22 walks. Batters are hitting .279 against her. Nichols owns a 1-3 season record and has pitched one complete game.
Her fielding percentage is .929 with 13 assists and only one error. She’s batted once this season and drove in a run with a single.
The 1-12 Tigers were scheduled to play seven home games this weekend against Mississippi Valley State and Indiana State.
---
Riley Bost, a 6-3 right-handed sophomore pitcher from Caddo Mills, has pitched in three games this baseball season for the UT Arlington Mavericks. Bost has allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. He owns a 4.91 earned run average. Hitters are batting .357 against Bost.
The 5-6 Mavericks are scheduled to play a three-game series at home against Lamar.
---
Ex-Greenville Lion Tucker Momon has appeared in two games for the 2-2 East Texas Baptist University football team that is playing a spring schedule.
Momon, a 6-0, 200-pound freshman linebacker, has recorded five tackles, including two solos.
The Tigers opened with victories of 28-17 over Southwestern University and 44-16 over Belhaven. They’ve lost their last two games 23-17 to Louisiana College and 30-28 to NCAA Division III power Mary Hardin-Baylor. Momon recorded a season-high four tackles against Belhaven.
Momon’s mom April Momon coached 27 years at the Greenville Middle School but resigned this summer to accept a coaching position in Cooper.
