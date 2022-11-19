Quinlan Ford-ex Colt Cooper caught a season-high five passes for 46 yards during Abilene Christian’s 45-28 football victory over Sam Houston State.
Cooper’s longest gain was 25 yards as Wildcat quarterback Ethan Long went 30-of-48 passing for 262 yards and four touchdowns.
Cooper, a 6-4, 245-pound freshman tight end, ranks fifth on the team in receptions for the season with 13 for 103 yards.
The 7-3 Wildcats, who are leading the Western Athletic Conference with a 3-0 record, are to close out the regular season at home in Abilene at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Stephen F. Austin, which is 5-5 for the season and 2-1 in the WAC.
---
Former Royse City Bulldog Ketron Jackson Jr. caught one pass for four yards during the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 13-10 football loss last week to No. 7 LSU.
Jackson, a 6-2, 203-pound sophomore wide receiver, ranks fifth on the team in receptions for the season with 13 for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
The 5-5 Razorbacks, who are 2-4 in the Southeastern Conference, are to entertain Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Fayetteville, Ark. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Jackson wears No. 2.
---
Former Greenville Lion Tyrecus Davis racked up three solo tackles and broke up two passes during Navarro College’s 24-23 football loss to New Mexico Military Institute.
Davis, a sophomore defensive back, finished the regular season with 32 tackles, three interceptions and a team-high eight pass breakups for the 6-4 Bulldogs.
---
Boles-ex Bailey Miller produced 13 kills and 10 digs in West Virginia’s Big 12 volleyball loss to TCU, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13.
Miller, who is a 6-3 freshman, leads the Mountaineers in kills for the season with 278 to go with nine assists, 19 service aces, 25 blocks and 211 digs. She ranks second on the team in digs.
The 7-20 Mountaineers, who are 0-14 in conference play, are to play at Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock.
---
Royse City-ex Maci Bookout, who is coming off an injury, has appeared in two basketball games for Southeastern Oklahoma State. She’s played 17 minutes and has recorded one rebound and one assist.
The 0-2 Savage Storm were to play at Midwestern State on Friday night and then are to play Texas Woman’s at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with both games in Wichita Falls.
---
Royse City-ex Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in basketball for the High Point Panthers of North Carolina. Zavala, a 6-0 freshman, is shooting .500 from the field.
The 1-3 Panthers are to play Wofford at 7 p.m. Saturday in High Point before heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the San Juan Shootout.
---
Former Greenville Lion Payton Franklin was one of five Dallas Baptist players named to the 2022 Academic All-District men’s soccer team. Franklin, a senior, is a three-time all-Lone Star Conference all-academic honoree with a 4.00 grade-point average with a major in Biology. He’s also earned all-conference honors twice as a defender and was the LSC Academic Player of the Year in 2021.
