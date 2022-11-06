Former Greenville Lion Payton Franklin has again earned all-Lone Star Conference honors in academics and in men’s soccer.
Franklin, a senior defender at Dallas Baptist, made the LSC All-Academic Team for the third straight season. He’s compiled a 4.00 grade point average as a Biology major. He was the Academic Player of the Year for the conference in 2021.
He also earned all-LSC second-team honors for the second consecutive season. Franklin ranks second on the team in minutes played for the season with 1,515 and has started all 17 matches for the Patriots.
The 7-6-4 Patriots completed conference play with a 6-3 record, earning their first trip to the postseason conference tournament. They were to open play in the tournament on Friday in San Antonio against Midwestern State.
Greenville-ex Brandon Stephens and the Panhandle State Aggies had a rough outing in football last week, falling 41-0 at Arizona Christian. Stephens went 3-of-11 passing for 37 yards. He was sacked three times and wound up with a minus 19 yards rushing on 10 carries.
The 4-5 Aggies will be off this week and will close out the regular season at home in Goodwell, Oklahoma on Nov. 12 against Ottawa University of Arizona.
Former Royse City Bulldog Ketron Jackson Jr. caught one pass for 19 yards during the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 41-27 football victory last week over Auburn. Jackson ranks fifth on the team in receptions for the season with 12 for 234 yards and two TDs.
The 5-3 Razorbacks are scheduled to play again at 3 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas against No. 23-ranked Liberty.
Greenville-ex Tyrecus Davis broke up two passes for Navarro College during the Bulldogs’ 26-7 football victory last week over Cisco College.
Davis, a sophomore defensive back, leads the Bulldogs for the season with six pass breakups to go with two interceptions and 24 solo tackles.
The 5-3 Bulldogs are scheduled to play Tyler Junior College at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Corsicana.
Quinlan Ford-ex Colt Cooper caught one pass for seven yards during Abilene Christian’s 34-31 football loss last week at North Dakota.
The 5-3 Wildcats are to play former Lone Star Conference rival Tarleton State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Stephenville. Abilene Christian has won six of the last nine games between the two teams.
Boles-ex Bailey Miller led West Virginia with eight kills during the Mountaineers’ 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 Big 12 volleyball loss at Baylor last week in Waco. Miller also recorded five digs on defense.
Miller, who is a 6-3 freshman, leads West Virginia in kills for the season with 251 to go with seven assists, 19 service aces and 185 digs.
The 7-16 Mountaineers, who are 0-10 in conference play, will next face Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown. West Virginia is 4-5 at home this season.
