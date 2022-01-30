Former Greenville Lion Marcus Sedberry has been named as a deputy athletic director at the University of Wisconsin.
Sedberry and Mitchell Pinta were both recently named to the Wisconsin athletics administration team by Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh.
Sedberry, the son of former Greenville Lions’ athletic director/football coach Marvin Sedberry, previously served as a senior associate athletic director at Baylor. Pinta was the National Football League’s director of business development and partnership management.
“I could not be more thrilled about bringing two talented people like Marcus and Mitchell to Wisconsin,” said McIntosh. “They have both built outstanding careers, they share our values and they will help lead our department into the future by elevating the lives of student-athletes. They each bring a diverse set of skills and a motivation to build upon what we already have at Wisconsin.”
Sedberry’s role will be to focus on leading internal operations and “will have responsibility for delivering on the Wisconsin athletics mission and values...” according to a release from the university.
Sedberry previously served as the sport program administrator at Baylor for football, track and field and cross country.
He also was the assistant athletic director of student-athlete development and administration at the University of Arkansas and spent two seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles as their director of player engagement.
He ran track and field for the Greenville Lions and at Nebraska, where helped the Cornhuskers win five Big 12 track and field team championships.
---
Natalie Walker, a powerlifter from Greenville, won the 125-pound weight class at the Angelo State Powerlifting Club’s first home meet sanctioned by USA Powerlifting at the Houston Harte Center in San Angelo.
Walker was first in total weight lifted in the squat, bench press and deadlift. She competed in the collegiate “raw” division, Lifters in the “equipped” division can wear specific clothing and supports like bench shirts and knee wraps. Those competing in the raw division lift without any special clothing or equipment.
---
Former Greenville Lion Brandon Stephens, a quarterback at Panhandle State in Oklahoma, earned Freshman of the Year honors in the Sooner Athletic Conference. He was 121-of-220 passing for 1,753 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for 215 yards and four TDs for the 4-7 Aggies. His quarterback rating of 141.07 was the Aggies’ highest since 2013.
---
Dodge Brown, a 6-0 sophomore from Commerce, has appeared in 15 games this basketball season for the 10-6 Southern Arkansas Muleriders. He’s scored 27 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, handed out 21 assists and recorded five steals.
Brown is shooting 42.9% from the field and 70% from the free throw line.
