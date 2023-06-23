Former Lone Oak softball player Bailey Ragsdale has earned all-Southland Conference academic honors.
A second baseman for Northwestern State University of Louisiana, Ragsdale made the second-team after compiling a 3.63 grade point average in heath and exercise science.
The sophomore was the Lady Demons’ leadoff hitter this season, batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .412. She drove in 14 runs and drew 31 walks, the second most in the conference this season.
She reached base in 17 straight games and scored 32 runs. She stole a team-high six bases.
Her fielding percentage was .984 with only three errors in 184 chances. She recorded 94 putouts and 87 assists, turning 12 double plays for the Lady Demons, who finished at 25-27 for the season. The Lady Demons finished sixth in the Southland Conference standings with a 10-14 record.
