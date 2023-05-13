Tyrecus Davis has a knack for making big plays on defense.
The former Greenville Lion returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown during Wyoming’s spring football game.
The 5-10, 180-pound junior defensive back also broke up a pass and had a solo tackle as the Gold Team outscored the Brown team, 17-10.
“I was certainly encouraged by our play-making ability,” said Wyoming coach Craig Bohl. “ Wyatt Wieland (graduate wide receiver) did some great things. I really think in the secondary we did some really good things there too.”
Davis transferred to Wyoming after spending three years at Navarro, including the 2020 season that was shortened due to COVID-19. He played in 26 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 80 tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups and he forced two fumbles.
Davis returned an interception and a fumble recovery for touchdowns. In 2022 he also returned four kickoffs for 48 yards and one punt for seven yards.
He had also had a knack for making big returns for the Greenville Lions, returning three interceptions and a kickoff for TDs his senior season and a missed field goal 108 yards for a TD as a junior.
---
Former Royse City Bulldog Tyson Neighbors, who is on the watch list for the Stopper of the Year, earned his 10th save of the baseball season for the Kansas State Wildcats in their 10-9 win on Friday over No. 13-ranked Oklahoma State. Neighbors gave up a two-run homer to Nolan Schbubart before locking down the win with a strikeout to end the game before 4,990 fans at Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Neighbors allowed two hits and two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
The sophomore right-hander entered the game with a low 1.01 earned run average, with 65 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.
The 32-18 Wildcats, who are now 12-7 in Big 12 conference play, are to continue their Big 12 series on Saturday at Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
---
Royse City-ex Cassidi Mullen, who is a sophomore outfielder at UT-Tyler, went 1-for-2 with a single in UT-Tyler’s 7-4 win over St. Edward’s and 2-0 win over Oklahoma Christian in the NCAA Division II South Central region softball tournament in Tyler. Mullen drove in a run against St. Edward’s and scored a run against Oklahoma Christian.
Mullen is batting .344 for the 56-4 Patriots, who are to continue play in the tournament on Saturday in Tyler. Mullen has scored 40 runs and driven in 14 runs this season.
She earned second-team honors on the All-Lone Star Conference team.
---
Former Greenville Lion Sean Snyder has joined the Kansas football staff as a special assistant to the head coach.
He was the special teams coordinator/specialists coach last season at Illinois and for two previous seasons was the special teams coordinator at Southern Cal.
He was also the special teams coordinator and an associate head coach at Kansas State from 2011-2018.
Snyder was an all-America punter at Kansas State in 1992 under his father Bill Snyder, who was the head coach. Snyder averaged 44.7 yards per punt that season and 43.0 for his career, which was a school record.
Snyder earned all-district honors as a punter and placekicker with the Greenville Lions before heading first to Iowa and then Kansas State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.