Former Greenville Lady Lions Emily Saenz and Jayde Sickels played this season on an Arlington Baptist volleyball team that went 23-4.
The Patriots reached the finals in two big tournaments in 2022. They made the finals of the NCCAA Southwest Regional Tournament in Manhattan, Kansas, sweeping Spurgeon College in three sets in the first round and Champion Christian College in the semfinals before falling in four sets to Manhattan Christian College.
They also reached the finals of the NCCAA Division II national tournament in Kissimmee, Florida. They went 4-1 in the tournament with victories in pool play over Welch College, Boyce College and Bob Jones University. They also swept Marantha Baptist in three sets in the semifinals before falling in four sets to Bob Jones University in the finals. Sickels put away 12 kills in the championship match and had 12 digs and one block. Saenz tallied three kills and one dig.
---
Boles-ex Bailey Miller wound as West Virginia’s leader in kills this volleyball season with 293.
The 6-3 freshman also finished with 20 service aces, nine assists, 26 blocks and 223 digs. She ranked second on the team in digs.
The Moutaineers wound up 7-22 for the season and 0-16 in the Big 12.
---
Greenville-ex Payton Franklin earned second-team academic all-America honors in men’s soccer for Dallas Baptist.
Franklin was second on the team in minutes played with 1,625. He played all but 15 minutes this season in 18 games.
Franklin also earned all-Lone Star Conference academic and all-LSC second-team honors on defense. He has a 4.00 grade point average with a major in Biology.
The Patriots finished the season at 7-6-5 after reaching the LSC tournament for the first time.
---
Royse City-ex Nevaeh Zavala scored four points and pulled down six rebounds in High Point’s 74-38 home basketball win in North Carolina over North Carolina Wesleyan.
Zavala, a 6-0 freshman, is averaging 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds for the 2-7 Pioneers, whose next game is scheduled for Wednesday in High Point against No. 6 ranked Virginia Tech.
---
Former Royse City Lady Bulldog Maci Bookout, who has returned from a knee injury that sidelined her last season, has appeared in seven games this season for the Southeastern Oklahoma State University women’s basketball team.
Bookout, a 5-6 sophomore guard, has recorded 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Savage Storm is 3-5 for the season heading into a home game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Durant against Northwestern Oklahoma State.
---
Royse City-ex Maggie Hutka, a 6-1 freshman, is averaging 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Colorado Christian women's basketball team. Hutka's also recorded 22 assists, seven steals and three blocked shots.
The 6-4 Cougars are to play back to back games on Friday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and at Regis in Lakewood, Colo., on Saturday.
