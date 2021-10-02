Former Greenville Lion Brandon Stephens has been named the male athlete of the week at Panhandle State in Oklahoma.
Stephens, a 5-11, 196-pound freshman quarterback, earned the award after passing for a career-high 265 yards and three touchdowns in the Aggies’ 35-6 homecoming football win last week over Lyon College of Arkansas. Stephens was 16-of-22 passing and also ran for a 1-yard TD. His touchdown passes covered 36 yards to Jalen Partida, 13 yards to Jamalrian Jones and 30 yards to Daishawn Brimage.
Dajah Boykin earned the Panhandle State female athlete of the week after scoring five goals and assisting on another goal in the Aggies’ 15-1 soccer win over Bacone College (Okla.)
Panhandle State is scheduled to play next at Louisiana College at 2 p.m. Saturday in Pineville, La.
---
Wolfe City-ex Tony Joe White has coached Birmingham-Southern to a 3-0 start in college football.
The Panthers have beaten LaGrange College (Ga.) 42-7, Huntingdon College (Ala.) 48-9 and Arkansas Baptist 55-6. They’re averaging 487.3 yards per game, including 329.3 yards rushing per game.
Before White took over as head coach in 2017, the Panthers had gone 1-9 in the previous season. He’s coached them to records of 3-7, 6-4, 7-3 and 2-2 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
White was a quarterback in Wolfe City and Leonard and also at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
White previously coached as an assistant at Centre (Ky.), Belhaven (Miss.), Brownsboro High School, Southeast Missouri State and Southwest Baptist (Mo.).
The Panthers are to entertain Sewanee (Tenn.) at 6 p.m. today at the General Krulak Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.
---
Payton Franklin, a junior defender from Greenville, is tied with a teammate for most minutes (369) played so far this season for the Dallas Baptist soccer team. Franklin has appeared in four games and taken one shot on-goal.
The 3-1 Patriots claimed two Lone Star Conference victories with wins of 2-1 in overtime over St. Mary’s and 3-1 over UT-Permian Basin.
They are to entertain Texas A&M International at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Dallas for another LSC match.
